The Ghost in the Shell Anime's 4th Promo Video Reveals Ending Song

Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed on Thursday the fourth promotional video for Science SARU 's The Ghost in the Shell ( Kōkaku Kidōtai THE GHOST IN THE SHELL ) television anime series. The video reveals and previews the anime's ending theme song "Blue" by MILLENNIUM PARADE feat. Saya Gray , Daniel Caesar .

Bandai Namco Filmworks also revealed the screening of the anime's first two episodes at Anime Expo on July 4 at the JW Diamond Hall at 2:45 p.m. PDT. A panel featuring director Mokochan , character designer and animation director Shūhei Handa , and other producers will be held after the screening.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE

The anime will debut on July 7 and will air on "Ka-Anival!!,"and's new anime programming block that airs on Tuesday nights at 11:00 p.m. The film will have its global premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June with its first two episodes.will stream the anime worldwide, except in Russia and China. Prime Video will stream the anime in Japan as an early exclusive for a period of time.

Mokochan (storyboarder, key animator for DAN DA DAN , The Heike Story , Tatami Time Machine Blues ) is making his directorial debut with the anime at Science SARU . Toh Enjoe ( The Empire of Corpses novelist; Space Dandy , Godzilla Singular Point scripts) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Shūhei Handa ( Little Witch Academia TV series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off , Spriggan (ONA) is designing the characters and also serving as chief animation director. Taisei Iwasaki ( BELLE ) is serving as music director, and is composing the music along with Ryō Konishi ( Journal with Witch theme song) and Yuki Kanesaka ( Dr. Stone ).

Additional staff members include:

Bandai Namco Filmworks , Kodansha , Science SARU , and Production I.G are on the production committee for the series.

Bandai Namco Filmworks announced the new series in May 2024. Voice actress Atsuko Tanaka , the voice of Motoko Kusanagi in the franchise, died in August 2024 at 61 years old.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.