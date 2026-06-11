Tomb Raider King Animated Series Reveals Korean-Dubbed Trailer Ahead of Streaming Debut

Show's 1st 2 episodes will stream in advance on Laftel on Saturday

Image via ANIPLUSTV's X/Twitter account © 3B2S, Yuns(REDICE STUDIO), SAN.G/Tomb Raider King Partners

The upcoming Korean-animated adaptation of artist 3B2S , storywriter Yuns ( REDICE STUDIO ), original storywriter SAN.G , and character designer P-crush 's Tomb Raider King webtoon has confirmed its release window in Korea alongside the debut of its first official trailer on Monday, building anticipation ahead of its premiere.

According to Kadokawa , the Korean-animated series will begin airing in Japan on July 8 on Fuji TV and Kansai TV under the localized title Tōkutsuō , and featuring a Japanese dub. Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs.

A "world premiere" streaming event on Kadokawa 's YouTube channel will stream the first two episodes on June 13 at 5:30 p.m. JST.

The below trailer offers a look at the series' action-driven storytelling and key characters, and features the Korean dub. The first two episodes will stream in advance via the Korean animation streaming platform Laftel, similarly on June 13 at 5:30 p.m. KST.

The animated series is directed by Seung Wook Woo at STUDIO EEK , with Hyun-Jung Lee serving as character designer and chief animation director. Music is composed by Ju Young Kim , while Korean girl group QWER performs the opening theme song "Show Down" (the above video features the song's Korean version, and the Japanese dub airing in Japan will feature a Japanese version of the song).

Tapas is releasing the webtoon in English digitally, and it describes the series:

Mysterious tombs appeared all over the world one day, each containing a relic which grants its owner supernatural abilities. Jooheon Suh is a tomb explorer, excavator, and raider. Betrayed by his employer, he's about to die at the hands of a powerful new relic when he suddenly finds himself 15 years in the past, before any relics or tombs made their debut. Driven by feelings of revenge, how will Jooheon use his knowledge of the future to become the Tomb Raider King?

Ize Press is also publishing the webtoon in print, and released the 14th volume on April 21.

The webtoon is based on SAN.G 's web novel series. An English version of the novel series is available on Tapas, Wuxiaworld, and Wattapad.

Source: ANIPLUSTV's X/Twitter account





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