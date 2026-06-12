Alleged Operator of Webtoon Piracy Website Newtoki Extradited From Japan to S. Korea

Event marks 1st time Japan has extradited one of its own nationals to S. Korea under bilateral agreement

Image via Newtoki's website

The suspected operator behind Newtoki, one of South Korea's largest illegal webtoon distribution sites, was extradited from Japan to Korea, marking a major breakthrough in its efforts to combat global digital piracy.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) announced the 37-year-old suspect was repatriated from Japan on Thursday via Gimpo International Airport under the Korea-Japan extradition treaty. The individual, a former Korean national who reportedly acquired Japanese citizenship in 2022, is accused of running a large-scale piracy network for years.

Authorities allege the operator distributed thousands of unauthorized works — including popular manga titles like Slam Dunk and One Piece — and generated illicit profits through advertising. The case is particularly significant as it marks the first time Japan has extradited one of its own nationals to South Korea under the bilateral agreement.

Officials emphasized the extradition demonstrates stronger international cooperation in addressing overseas copyright crimes that impact Korea's webtoon and broader content industry. Investigations will now focus on uncovering the full scope of the operation, including its structure and financial gains, with plans to track and recover illegal proceeds.

The development follows the recent shutdown of Newtoki and its affiliated platforms, including Manatoki (for Japanese manga) and Booktoki (for web novels). The sites ceased operations in late April amid increasing regulatory pressure. The timing of the closure — shortly before the implementation of South Korea's emergency site-blocking system on May 11 — had already signaled mounting enforcement efforts.

South Korea's Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hwi-young Chae addressed the issue of the operator of Newtoki earlier this month, stating "We will pursue this to the end." Newtoki has long been considered one of the largest illegal webtoon distribution platforms, and industry creators had called on the Japanese government to cooperate in extraditing the operator.

With the operator now in custody, authorities say the case represents a turning point in holding major overseas piracy actors accountable.

Source: MCST press release