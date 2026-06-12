Bride of the Barrier Master TV Anime Reveals January 2027 Debut, Main Cast in Teaser Video

Kadokawa revealed on Friday that the television anime of Kureha's Bride of the Barrier Master ( Kekkaishi no Ichirinka ) light novel series will debut in January 2027. The staff also revealed a new teaser visual, a teaser video, the main cast members, and more staff members.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©クレハ・ボダックス・おだやか／KADOKAWA／「結界師の一輪華」製作委員会

The anime will star:

Akari Kitō as Hana Ichise

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©クレハ・ボダックス・おだやか／KADOKAWA／「結界師の一輪華」製作委員会

Kikunosuke Toya as Saku Ichinomiya

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©クレハ・ボダックス・おだやか／KADOKAWA／「結界師の一輪華」製作委員会

Yukari Hashimoto (Mr. Osomatsu, Penguindrum), Ruka Kawada (Is the order a rabbit?, Isekai Quartet), and R.O.N (Kusunoki's Garden of Gods, FLCL Alternative) are composing the music.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©クレハ・ボダックス/KADOKAWA/「結界師の一輪華」製作委員会

Tōru Kitahata (Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It, Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf!, Hinako Note) is directing the anime at TROYCA. Minami Murayama (ATRI: My Dear Moments six episodes, IDOLiSH7 Third Beat! three episodes animation director) is designing the characters, and Yūko Kakihara (Blue Box, Cells at Work!, 2022 & 2024 Urusei Yatsura) is in charge of series scripts.

Yen Press' Yen On imprint publishes the light novels in English and describes the story:

For thousands of years, Japan has been protected by five clans wielding barrier-weaving magic. Born to a branch family of one such clan, eighteen-year-old Hana has always been stuck in the shadow of her more capable, beautiful, and popular twin sister. When a strong power awakens within Hana, she chooses to hide it so she can continue living a quiet life out of the spotlight. But that ideal lifestyle begins to slip out of reach when Saku Ichinomiya takes over as the new head of the Ichinomiya clan and sets out to find a bride strong enough to stand by his side. Eager to keep her abilities secret, Hana steers clear of Saku... but will she be tempted to sign a marriage contract if it guarantees the peaceful, quiet future of her dreams?

Kadokawa published the novels' first volume with Bodax's illustrations in December 2021, and it will publish the seventh volume on June 16. The novels have over 2.5 million copies in circulation.

Odayaka's manga adaptation launched on Kadokawa's B's-LOG COMIC digital manga magazine in March 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on December 27. Yen Press also publishes the manga adaptation in English.

Source: Press release





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