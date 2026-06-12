Disney Twisted-Wonderland Anime Nominated for N. American TV Critics' Awards

Image courtesy of Aniplex © 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation

The Television Critics Association (TCA) announced the nominees for its 42nd Annual TCA Awards on Friday.received a nod in the Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming category, where it is competing against, and

Two live-action series based on Japanese stories, Drops of God and Last Samurai Standing , also received nominations for Outstanding International Series, a new category this year. The other nominees are The Boyfriend, Crime Scene Zero, The House of the Spirits, and Squid Game.

Over 220 professional television journalists in the United States and Canada voted for the nominees from among the television series distributed between June 1, 2025 and May 31, 2026. The TCA will announce the winners this summer. In addition to Outstanding International Series, this year's awards added the new category of Outstanding Achievement in Animation, although no anime received a nod in this category.

The first season based on Aniplex 's Disney Twisted-Wonderland mobile game, Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation: Episode of Heartslabyul , premiered on Disney+ last October, and the staff is planning at least two more seasons. The game centers around characters inspired by villains from Disney films, and Aniplex describes it as a "villains' academy adventure game" with rhythm game elements and battles.

Image via Apple TV+ © Legendary Television

The Drops of God

Ikusagami

Last Samurai Standing

began streaming the second season for the multinational production ofand's) manga on January 21. The manga also inspired a previous live-action series in Japan, and an anime version premiered on April 10. debuted the live-action adaptation of'snovel series under the titlelast November, and it has green-lit a second season.

Sources: Television Critics Association, Deadline (Denise Petski)