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Disney Twisted-Wonderland Anime Nominated for N. American TV Critics' Awards
posted on by Egan Loo
Two live-action series based on Japanese stories, Drops of God and Last Samurai Standing, also received nominations for Outstanding International Series, a new category this year. The other nominees are The Boyfriend, Crime Scene Zero, The House of the Spirits, and Squid Game.
Over 220 professional television journalists in the United States and Canada voted for the nominees from among the television series distributed between June 1, 2025 and May 31, 2026. The TCA will announce the winners this summer. In addition to Outstanding International Series, this year's awards added the new category of Outstanding Achievement in Animation, although no anime received a nod in this category.
The first season based on Aniplex's Disney Twisted-Wonderland mobile game, Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation: Episode of Heartslabyul, premiered on Disney+ last October, and the staff is planning at least two more seasons. The game centers around characters inspired by villains from Disney films, and Aniplex describes it as a "villains' academy adventure game" with rhythm game elements and battles.Apple TV began streaming the second season for the multinational production of Tadashi Agi and Shū Okimoto's The Drops of God (Kami no Shizuku) manga on January 21. The manga also inspired a previous live-action series in Japan, and an anime version premiered on April 10. Netflix debuted the live-action adaptation of Shōgo Imamura's Ikusagami novel series under the title Last Samurai Standing last November, and it has green-lit a second season.
Sources: Television Critics Association, Deadline (Denise Petski)