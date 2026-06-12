Ize Press to Release Love So Pure BL Webtoon in English Print in December 2026

Series has garnered more than 4.6 million views, establishing itself a notable title among globalreaders

Image courtesy of Ize Press

Ize Press announced on Friday it will publish the English-language print edition of the boys-love webtoon Love So Pure in December 2026, bringing the completed digital series to bookstores nationwide for the first time.

The full-color paperback will feature the mature version of the story and will be available through major bookstores, online retailers, and comic shops. Additional details, including cover art and preorder information, will be announced at a later date.

The story of the webtoon reads:

It's easy to get laid when you're a pretty, sassy bartender working at a popular gay bar. This lifestyle suits Jihyun just fine since he loves casual hookups without any intimacy… That is until he meets Yohan—his big, scary-looking classmate who's actually a pure-hearted sweetie. Can Yohan's simple love help commitment-phobic Jihyun heal from the traumas of his past?

The original webtoon, created by PlanB, had been serialized on Tapas between 2021 and 2024. The series has garnered more than 4.6 million views, establishing itself as a notable title among global BL readers.

Fans can read the webtoon on Tapas.

Source: E-mail correspondence