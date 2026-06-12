My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked Anime Reveals Trailer, July 8 Debut, More Cast

The staff for the television anime of Otsuji 's My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked ( Ibitte Konai Gibo to Gishi ) manga (the Japanese manga and anime write the English title as: My mother-in-law and sister-in-law who don't bully me. ) revealed the anime's main promotional video, July 8 debut, theme song information, and more cast on Friday.

Lia performs the opening theme song "Amayadori no Shōkei" (Longing to Take Shelter From the Rain), and AVAM performs the ending theme song "Claire." The above video previews both songs.

The new cast members include:

Miyari Nemoto as Yaeko Kōzō

Image courtesy of NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan ©おつじ・一迅社／「いびってこない義母と義姉」製作委員会

Yumi Uchiyama as Nago

Image courtesy of NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan ©おつじ・一迅社／「いびってこない義母と義姉」製作委員会

M.A.O as Mitsuya

Image courtesy of NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan ©おつじ・一迅社／「いびってこない義母と義姉」製作委員会

The anime will debut on July 8 at 11:30 p.m. on TV Kanagawa , TV Saitama , and Chiba TV . The show will also air on MBS , Tokyo MX , and BS Asahi . The show will stream on U-NEXT , Anime Hōdai , and Anime Times first in Japan starting on July 8 at 11:30 p.m., before streaming on other services a week later.

Image courtesy of NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan ©おつじ・一迅社／「いびってこない義母と義姉」製作委員会

The anime stars:

Keisuke Inoue ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , Ao-chan Can't Study! , Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero ) is directing the anime at NEWON . Nanami Hoshino ( Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! , Mission: Yozakura Family episode scripts) is in charge of series scripts, and Mutsumi Sasaki ( Chaos;HEAd , Laid-Back Camp , Phantom ~Requiem for the Phantom~ ) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director.

Additional staff members include:

Seven Seas publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

Fairy tale tropes are turned on their heads in this award-winning and comedic reimagining of the classic Cinderella story! Miya is the illegitimate child of a prominent family. When her mother dies and her father's estate agrees to take her in, she's convinced she knows what awaits her in her new home: a life of servitude and misery at the hands of her wicked stepmother and stepsisters. Yet when she finally meets the women she expects to treat her like dirt, they actually end up being...sweet?! A hilarious and heartfelt comedy that's sure to put a smile on your face!

The manga launched on Ichijinsha 's Comic POOL digital manga magazine in November 2020. Ichijinsha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on February 26. Seven Seas will publish the eighth volume in English on June 23.

Source: Press release