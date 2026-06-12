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North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 7-13

posted on by Alex Mateo
Alien Nine, Hotori: Simply Wishing for Hope anime; The Babe at My Back Has Her Eye on Me. I'm Done For., Let's Run an Inn on Dungeon Island! (In a World Ruled by Women) manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Alien Nine BDPlease AnimEigo US$29.95 June 9
Hotori: Simply Wishing for Hope BDCite AnimEigo US$19.95 June 9
Sailor Moon Crystal Seasons 1-3 Collection BDAnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$104.98 June 9

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 Graphic Novel (GN) 4Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 June 9
The B-Rank Adventurer with a Scary Face Becomes a Father for the Hero and His Friends GN 2Cite One Peace Books US$13.95 June 9
The Babe at My Back Has Her Eye on Me. I'm Done For. GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 June 9
BL Game Rebirth: My New Life as the Hero’s Younger Brother GN 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 9
Bride of the Shark Clan GN 4Please Viz Media US$12.99 June 9
The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 June 9
DAN DA DAN GN 19Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 9
Everyone’s Darling Has a Secret GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 9
Fly Me to the Moon GN 32Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 9
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 June 9
Fushigi Yūgi: Byakko Senki GN 4Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 9
Girl Crush GN 7Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 9
Grim Night Tales GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 9
I Can’t Stand Being Your Childhood Friend GN 3Please Seven Seas US$16.99 June 9
The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl GN 11Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 June 9
Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World GN 6Please Yen Press US$15.99 June 9
Kamudo GN 2Please Viz Media US$14.99 June 9
Kill Blue GN 7Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 9
A Kingdom of Quartz GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 June 9
Let's Run an Inn on Dungeon Island! (In a World Ruled by Women) Omnibus GN 1-2Please Seven Seas US$24.99 June 9
Lilia’s Pregnancy Spells the World’s End GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 9
Love Out on a Limb GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 June 9
Magic Repo Man: Dumped by My Party, I'll Cash In With a Cute Support Fairy to Become the Strongest! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 11
Marriage Toxin GN 13Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 9
Minecraft: The Manga GN 6Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 9
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin Deluxe GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$54.95 June 9
My Favorite VTuber Is Scary IRL GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 June 9
My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 25Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 June 9
My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World GN 3Please Yen Press US$15.99 June 9
Night of the Living Cat GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 9
A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 9
No God in Eden GN 4Please Seven Seas US$15.99 June 9
OMORI GN 2Please Vertical US$13.95 June 9
Pink & Habanero GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 June 9
Pokémon: Scarlet & Violet GN 5Please Viz Media US$5.99 June 9
Ragna Crimson GN 15Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 June 9
Reincarnated as a Sword GN 17Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 9
Saint Seiya: Dark Wing GN 3Please Titan US$12.99 June 9
Sakamoto Days GN 22Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 9
She's the Strongest Bride, But I'm Stronger in Night Battles: A Harem Chronicle of Advancing Through Cunning Tactics GN 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 9
A Sign of Affection Omnibus GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$22.99 June 9
Shugo Chara! Jewel Joker GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 June 9
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 30Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 9
Strobe in the Dark GNPlease Tokyopop US$14.99 June 9
The Tale of a Little Alchemist Blessed by the Spirits GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 9
Teppu GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$14.99 June 9
Vagabond Definitive Edition GN 5 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$55.00 June 9
WIND BREAKER GN 24Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 June 9

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The B-Rank Adventurer with a Scary Face Becomes a Father for the Hero and His Friends GN 2Please One Peace Books US$9.99 June 9
The Babe at My Back Has Her Eye on Me. I'm Done For. GN 1Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 June 9
BL Game Rebirth: My New Life as the Hero’s Younger Brother GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 June 9
Bride of the Shark Clan GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 9
DAN DA DAN GN 19Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 9
Everyone’s Darling Has a Secret GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 9
Fly Me to the Moon GN 32Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 9
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 9
Fushigi Yūgi: Byakko Senki GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 9
Giant Killing GN 55Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 9
Girl Crush GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 9
Grim Night Tales GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 9
I Can’t Stand Being Your Childhood Friend GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 9
The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl GN 11Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 June 9
Kamudo GN 2Please Viz Media US$10.99 June 9
Kill Blue GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 9
A Kingdom of Quartz GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 9
A Kingdom of Quartz GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 9
Let's Run an Inn on Dungeon Island! (In a World Ruled by Women) Omnibus GN 1-2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 9
Lilia’s Pregnancy Spells the World’s End GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 9
Love Out on a Limb GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 June 9
Magic Repo Man: Dumped by My Party, I'll Cash In With a Cute Support Fairy to Become the Strongest! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 11
Marriage Toxin GN 13Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 9
My Favorite VTuber Is Scary IRL GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 June 9
My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 25Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 June 9
My Wife is a Little Intimidating GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 9
Night of the Living Cat GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 9
A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 9
No God in Eden GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 9
Otherworldly Munchkin: Let's Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 HP! GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 9
Pink & Habanero GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 9
Ragna Crimson GN 15Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 June 9
Reincarnated as a Sword GN 17Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 9
Saint Seiya: Dark Wing GN 3Please Titan US$8.99 June 9
Sakamoto Days GN 22Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 9
She's the Strongest Bride, But I'm Stronger in Night Battles: A Harem Chronicle of Advancing Through Cunning Tactics GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 9
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 30Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 9
Strobe in the Dark GNPlease Tokyopop US$9.99 June 9
The Tale of a Little Alchemist Blessed by the Spirits GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 9
Tsumasho GN 14Please Houbunsha US$6.99 June 9
WIND BREAKER GN 24Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 9

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Before the Tutorial Starts: A Few Things I Can Do to Keep the Bosses Alive Novel 4Please Yen Press US$16.00 June 9
Black Summoner Novel 7Cite J-Novel Club US$15.00 June 9
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Omnibus Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$24.99 June 9
Catalog of Wonders Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 9
Days With My Stepsister Novel 3Please Yen Press US$16.00 June 9
Demon Lord 2099 Novel 5Please Yen Press US$16.00 June 9
Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)! Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$15.99 June 9
Invaders of the Rokujouma!? Collector's Edition Novel 14Please Yen Press US$32.99 June 9
Kusunoki's Garden of Gods Novel 4Please Yen Press US$16.00 June 9
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 9Please Yen Press US$16.00 June 9
Melody of the Boundary Novel 1Please Yen Press US$16.00 June 9
My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World Novel 7Please Yen Press US$15.99 June 9
New Game Plus After Defeating the Last Boss Novel 2Please Yen Press US$16.00 June 9
Once Upon a Witch's Death Novel 3 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$20.00 June 9
The Only Thing I'd Do in a No-Boys-Allowed Game World Novel 4Please Yen Press US$16.00 June 9
Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 June 9
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Short Story Collection Novel 5Please Yen Press US$16.00 June 9
Virgin Knight: I Became the Frontier Lord in a World Ruled by Women Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$15.99 June 9

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Trusted Companions Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to the Gift of an Unlimited Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge on My Former Party Members Novel 12Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 12
Before the Tutorial Starts: A Few Things I Can Do to Keep the Bosses Alive Novel 4Cite Yen Press US$8.99 June 9
The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain Novel 8AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 June 11
Days With My Stepsister Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 9
Demon Lord 2099 Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 9
Kusunoki's Garden of Gods Novel 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 9
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 9Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 9
Melody of the Boundary Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 9
My Girlfriend Cheated on Me, and Now My Flirty Underclassman Won't Leave Me Alone! Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 11
New Game Plus After Defeating the Last Boss Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 9
Once Upon a Witch's Death Novel 3Please Yen Press US$9.99 June 9
The Only Thing I'd Do in a No-Boys-Allowed Game World Novel 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 9
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter Novel 20Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 9
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Short Story Collection Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 9
Scooped Up by an S-Rank Adventurer! This White Mage is One Heck of a Healer Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 8
Witch and Mercenary Novel 6 Part 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 11

Audiobooks

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$24.99 June 11
Betrothed to My Sister's Ex Novel 1Cite Seven Seas US$24.99 June 11
The Bubble Love of the Mermaid Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$25.98 June 9
Days With My Stepsister Novel 3Please Yen Press US$25.98 June 9
The Eminence in Shadow Novel 5Please Yen Press US$25.98 June 9
I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 8Please Seven Seas US$24.99 June 11
Magical Explorer: Reborn as a Side Character in a Fantasy Dating Sim Novel 3Please Yen Press US$25.98 June 9
The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter Novel 3Please Yen Press US$25.98 June 9
Trapped in a Dating Sim: Otome Games Are Tough For Us, Too! Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$24.99 June 11


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 31-June 6
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