North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 7-13

When a manga has a two-page disclaimer, you know you're in for a good time.

― When a manga has a two-page disclaimer, you know you're in for a good time. And let me tell you, Reform with No Wasted Draws - The Legend of Koizumi's first volume is a hell of a ride. My initial thought was, “Why bother with using real people?” but after reading this volume, I've come to understand why it was a much more e...