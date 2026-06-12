News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 7-13
posted on by Alex Mateo
Alien Nine, Hotori: Simply Wishing for Hope anime; The Babe at My Back Has Her Eye on Me. I'm Done For., Let's Run an Inn on Dungeon Island! (In a World Ruled by Women) manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Alien Nine BDPlease
|AnimEigo
|US$29.95
|June 9
|Hotori: Simply Wishing for Hope BDCite
|AnimEigo
|US$19.95
|June 9
|Sailor Moon Crystal Seasons 1-3 Collection BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$104.98
|June 9
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 Graphic Novel (GN) 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|June 9
|The B-Rank Adventurer with a Scary Face Becomes a Father for the Hero and His Friends GN 2Cite
|One Peace Books
|US$13.95
|June 9
|The Babe at My Back Has Her Eye on Me. I'm Done For. GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 9
|BL Game Rebirth: My New Life as the Hero’s Younger Brother GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 9
|Bride of the Shark Clan GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|June 9
|The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|June 9
|DAN DA DAN GN 19Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 9
|Everyone’s Darling Has a Secret GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 9
|Fly Me to the Moon GN 32Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 9
|The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|June 9
|Fushigi Yūgi: Byakko Senki GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 9
|Girl Crush GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 9
|Grim Night Tales GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 9
|I Can’t Stand Being Your Childhood Friend GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$16.99
|June 9
|The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl GN 11Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|June 9
|Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.99
|June 9
|Kamudo GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|June 9
|Kill Blue GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 9
|A Kingdom of Quartz GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|June 9
|Let's Run an Inn on Dungeon Island! (In a World Ruled by Women) Omnibus GN 1-2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|June 9
|Lilia’s Pregnancy Spells the World’s End GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 9
|Love Out on a Limb GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|June 9
|Magic Repo Man: Dumped by My Party, I'll Cash In With a Cute Support Fairy to Become the Strongest! GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 11
|Marriage Toxin GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 9
|Minecraft: The Manga GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 9
|Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin Deluxe GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$54.95
|June 9
|My Favorite VTuber Is Scary IRL GN 2Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|June 9
|My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 25Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|June 9
|My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.99
|June 9
|Night of the Living Cat GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 9
|A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 9
|No God in Eden GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|June 9
|OMORI GN 2Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|June 9
|Pink & Habanero GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|June 9
|Pokémon: Scarlet & Violet GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$5.99
|June 9
|Ragna Crimson GN 15Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|June 9
|Reincarnated as a Sword GN 17Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 9
|Saint Seiya: Dark Wing GN 3Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|June 9
|Sakamoto Days GN 22Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 9
|She's the Strongest Bride, But I'm Stronger in Night Battles: A Harem Chronicle of Advancing Through Cunning Tactics GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 9
|A Sign of Affection Omnibus GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$22.99
|June 9
|Shugo Chara! Jewel Joker GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|June 9
|Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 30Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 9
|Strobe in the Dark GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$14.99
|June 9
|The Tale of a Little Alchemist Blessed by the Spirits GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 9
|Teppu GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$14.99
|June 9
|Vagabond Definitive Edition GN 5 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$55.00
|June 9
|WIND BREAKER GN 24Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|June 9
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The B-Rank Adventurer with a Scary Face Becomes a Father for the Hero and His Friends GN 2Please
|One Peace Books
|US$9.99
|June 9
|The Babe at My Back Has Her Eye on Me. I'm Done For. GN 1Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 9
|BL Game Rebirth: My New Life as the Hero’s Younger Brother GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 9
|Bride of the Shark Clan GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 9
|DAN DA DAN GN 19Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 9
|Everyone’s Darling Has a Secret GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 9
|Fly Me to the Moon GN 32Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 9
|The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 9
|Fushigi Yūgi: Byakko Senki GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 9
|Giant Killing GN 55Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 9
|Girl Crush GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 9
|Grim Night Tales GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 9
|I Can’t Stand Being Your Childhood Friend GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 9
|The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl GN 11Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|June 9
|Kamudo GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|June 9
|Kill Blue GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 9
|A Kingdom of Quartz GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 9
|A Kingdom of Quartz GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 9
|Let's Run an Inn on Dungeon Island! (In a World Ruled by Women) Omnibus GN 1-2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 9
|Lilia’s Pregnancy Spells the World’s End GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 9
|Love Out on a Limb GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|June 9
|Magic Repo Man: Dumped by My Party, I'll Cash In With a Cute Support Fairy to Become the Strongest! GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 11
|Marriage Toxin GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 9
|My Favorite VTuber Is Scary IRL GN 2Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|June 9
|My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 25Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|June 9
|My Wife is a Little Intimidating GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 9
|Night of the Living Cat GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 9
|A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 9
|No God in Eden GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 9
|Otherworldly Munchkin: Let's Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 HP! GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 9
|Pink & Habanero GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 9
|Ragna Crimson GN 15Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|June 9
|Reincarnated as a Sword GN 17Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 9
|Saint Seiya: Dark Wing GN 3Please
|Titan
|US$8.99
|June 9
|Sakamoto Days GN 22Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 9
|She's the Strongest Bride, But I'm Stronger in Night Battles: A Harem Chronicle of Advancing Through Cunning Tactics GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 9
|Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 30Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 9
|Strobe in the Dark GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|June 9
|The Tale of a Little Alchemist Blessed by the Spirits GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 9
|Tsumasho GN 14Please
|Houbunsha
|US$6.99
|June 9
|WIND BREAKER GN 24Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 9
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Before the Tutorial Starts: A Few Things I Can Do to Keep the Bosses Alive Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|June 9
|Black Summoner Novel 7Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.00
|June 9
|Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Omnibus Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$24.99
|June 9
|Catalog of Wonders Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 9
|Days With My Stepsister Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|June 9
|Demon Lord 2099 Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|June 9
|Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)! Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|June 9
|Invaders of the Rokujouma!? Collector's Edition Novel 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$32.99
|June 9
|Kusunoki's Garden of Gods Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|June 9
|The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|June 9
|Melody of the Boundary Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|June 9
|My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.99
|June 9
|New Game Plus After Defeating the Last Boss Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|June 9
|Once Upon a Witch's Death Novel 3 (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$20.00
|June 9
|The Only Thing I'd Do in a No-Boys-Allowed Game World Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|June 9
|Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|June 9
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Short Story Collection Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|June 9
|Virgin Knight: I Became the Frontier Lord in a World Ruled by Women Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|June 9
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Trusted Companions Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to the Gift of an Unlimited Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge on My Former Party Members Novel 12Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 12
|Before the Tutorial Starts: A Few Things I Can Do to Keep the Bosses Alive Novel 4Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 9
|The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain Novel 8AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 11
|Days With My Stepsister Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 9
|Demon Lord 2099 Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 9
|Kusunoki's Garden of Gods Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 9
|The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 9
|Melody of the Boundary Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 9
|My Girlfriend Cheated on Me, and Now My Flirty Underclassman Won't Leave Me Alone! Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 11
|New Game Plus After Defeating the Last Boss Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 9
|Once Upon a Witch's Death Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|June 9
|The Only Thing I'd Do in a No-Boys-Allowed Game World Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 9
|Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter Novel 20Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 9
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Short Story Collection Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 9
|Scooped Up by an S-Rank Adventurer! This White Mage is One Heck of a Healer Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 8
|Witch and Mercenary Novel 6 Part 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 11
Audiobooks
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|June 11
|Betrothed to My Sister's Ex Novel 1Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|June 11
|The Bubble Love of the Mermaid Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$25.98
|June 9
|Days With My Stepsister Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$25.98
|June 9
|The Eminence in Shadow Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$25.98
|June 9
|I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|June 11
|Magical Explorer: Reborn as a Side Character in a Fantasy Dating Sim Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$25.98
|June 9
|The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$25.98
|June 9
|Trapped in a Dating Sim: Otome Games Are Tough For Us, Too! Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|June 11
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.