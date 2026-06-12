Recommendation from Mr. Iwamoto TV Anime Previews Opening Theme in 3rd Promo Video

Key visual also revealed for anime debuting on July 4

The staff for the television anime of Hiroshi Shiibashi 's Recommendation from Mr. Iwamoto ( Iwamoto-senpai no Suisen ) manga began streaming the show's third promotional video on Friday. The video previews the opening theme song.

The staff also revealed a key visual.

Image courtesy of Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures Inc ©椎橋寛/集英社・「岩元先輩ノ推薦」製作委員会

Image courtesy of Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures Inc ©椎橋寛/集英社・「岩元先輩ノ推薦」製作委員会

The anime will debut onon July 4 at 10:30 p.m. and then onat 11:00 p.m. The series will debut onon July 7. The anime will stream in Japan on services such as, and lemino.

The anime stars:

Toshifumi Kawase ( Tenjho Tenge , Shion no Oh , Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN . Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , Girlfriend, Girlfriend ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Atsuko Nakajima ( Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom , Komi Can't Communicate ) is the character designer. Takuya Hiramitsu ( The Prince of Tennis , Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's ) is the sound director, and Yoshiaki Dewa ( Hell's Paradise , Call of the Night ) and Tōru Ishitsuka ( Gekijōban Ansatsu Kyōshitsu Minna no Jikan , Fate/Grand Order: First Order ) are composing the music.

THE JET BOY BANGERZ will perform the opening theme song "Budding," and WOLF HOWL HARMONY will perform the ending theme song "Koko ni Iru" (I Am Here).

The manga takes place in the 1910s, and centers on Kodō Iwamoto, a third-year student at Seihō Middle School, which is directly controlled by the military and is dedicated to the collection and research of supernatural phenomena to harness that power for military use. Under orders from the military, Kodō travels around the country to investigate supernatural phenomena. In one town where it is rumored that "black snow" falls, he meets a boy who thinks his mysterious powers are an illness. Kodō shows the boy how to use his powers, and offers him a letter of recommendation to Seihō Middle School. As he travels to other areas, Kodō encounters many other mysterious events.

Shiibashi ( Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan , Illegal Rare , Yui Kamio Lets Loose ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in February 2021, after publishing a one-shot pilot in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app in March 2020. Shueisha published the 13th compiled book volume on January 19, and will publish the 14th volume on July 17.

Source: Press release