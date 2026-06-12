Scholastic's Graphix to Release Yusuke Saitoh's Chuck and the Girl Manga in English

Single volume launches on August 3, 2027

Image via Amazon Japan © Yūsuke Saitoh

Scholastic confirmed with ANN on Friday that its Graphix imprint is publishing'sslice-of-life manga in English. The company will release the manga's single volume in black and white in right-to-left format on August 3, 2027.

The company describes the story:

Amy's life in Los Angeles is uprooted when she's packed off to Yokohama, Japan, to live with the grandmother she's never met. She's ready for adventure in a country she's only seen in movies and anime, but the reality is even better than she'd imagined: Her grandmother is a painter and teacher whose home is filled with art and music, and she encourages Amy to embrace the unexpected -- whether it's riding her skateboard, jamming on the guitar with her uncle, or befriending an adorable Siamese kitten named Chuck. Amy's spirit of creative expression brings a classmate, Kenta, into her family's orbit -- and inspires the shy Japanese boy to express himself more freely. But all isn't sunshine and cherry blossoms in Amy's world as she adjusts to her new home and learns the real reason why her mother sent her off to Japan… and whether this is just a temporary move, or her new home for good.

Saitoh debuted the manga on publisher Two Virgins ' Michikusa website in July 2023. The single compiled book volume shipped in Japan in November 2024.

Source: Email correspondence via VLordgtz's Bluesky account