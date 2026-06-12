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Viz Media to Release Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, Detective Conan, Slam Dunk Deluxe Edition, Junji Ito: Dissection, More Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Over Heaven novel, #Gal x Gal Yuri, WITCHRIV, Takemitsu Zamurai, Sins
Viz Media announced on Friday that it has licensed the following manga and novels for print in English for release in spring 2027 (with one in fall 2027):Title: Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo (also known as Jujutsu Kaisen ≡)
Creators: Gege Akutami (story), Yuji Iwasaki (art)
Summary: 68 years after the Culling Game, siblings Yuka and Tsurugi Okkotsu are pulled into a galactic conflict when an alien race arrives on Earth.
Title: The Exorcist and the Lovestruck Raven
Creator: Akira Ōsora
Summary: Talented but isolated exorcist Asaki Hibana is trying to be a normal high schooler. Could a handsome boy with big black wings be her first ally, or is he hiding something sinister?
Title: WITCHRIV
Creator: Hakuri
Summary: Nona is a witch, and her world hates witches. She tries to live in peace with her mother among humans, avoiding the brutal Magic Surveillance Bureau at all costs. Will a small act of kindness change her life forever?
Title: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Over Heaven novel
Creator: NISIOISIN (story), Hirohiko Araki (illustrations)
Summary: Before Jotaro burned the diary, DIO recorded his ultimate plan. The perspective-flipping JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Over Heaven light novel, written by NISIOISIN, and with new illustrations by Hirohiko Araki, releases with a gold foil deluxe hardcover Spring 2027.
Title: #Gal x Gal Yuri
Creator: Inoue
Summary: Yua just got dumped by her boyfriend. Reina's been single for a hot minute. So, like, what if they dated? I mean, they're kind of #perfect for each other! A one-year trial run turns into a #relationship4life?!
Title: Sins
Creator: Shūzō Oshimi
Release: Fall 2027 Summary: Through four deeply personal vignettes, a legendary mangaka confronts guilt, shame, pride, and loneliness in unfiltered reflections on his younger years.
Title: Detective Conan 3-in-1 Edition with original Japanese names
Creator: Gōshō Aoyama
Summary: Discover the real Detective Conan in this faithful version of the renowned series, published under its original name with character names restored!
Viz Media currently publishes the ongoing manga in single volumes as Case Closed with localized names and a title based on Funimation's original English dub. The company most recently released the 98th volume in English on April 14.
Title: Takemitsu Zamurai
Creator: Issei Eifuku (story), Taiyo Matsumoto (art)
Summary: A ronin tries to escape his violent past, but in Edo Japan, the sword that made him a killer refuses to stay sheathed.
Title: No Glass Slippers for Me: Reincarnated Cinderella
Creators: Mio Nanao (story), Rei Tōma (art)
Summary: Three modern girls reincarnate as fairy tale heroines and must rewrite their happily-ever-afters.
Title: The Ichinose Family's Deadly Sins digital manga release
Creator: Taizan5
Summary: A family wakes up from a coma with zero memories, only to discover their home is hiding dark, unsettling secrets.
Viz Media and MANGA Plus both publish the manga in English.
Title: Junji Ito: Dissection
Creator: Junji Ito
Summary: The ultimate dissection of the career of horror legend Junji Ito! This hardcover edition bursts with previously unpublished manga and includes an unfinished rom-com manga Ito created before his debut.
Title: Slam Dunk Deluxe Edition
Creator: Takehiko Inoue
Summary: The legendary basketball manga, Slam Dunk, returns in a deluxe hardcover edition with exclusive color pages from the original serialization, brand-new covers, volume structure reordered by story arcs.
The company will also release a hardcover book of photographs titled Odyssey by photographer Jingna Zhang and the Ashe in Orbit comic by Hakei in spring 2027.
Source: Viz Media's X/Twitter account