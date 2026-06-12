Viz Media to Release Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, Detective Conan, Slam Dunk Deluxe Edition, Junji Ito: Dissection, More Manga

Viz Media announced on Friday that it has licensed the following manga and novels for print in English for release in spring 2027 (with one in fall 2027):

Jujutsu Kaisen ≡

Title:(also known asCreators:(story),(art)Summary: 68 years after the Culling Game, siblings Yuka and Tsurugi Okkotsu are pulled into a galactic conflict when an alien race arrives on Earth.

Title:Creator:Summary: Talented but isolated exorcist Asaki Hibana is trying to be a normal high schooler. Could a handsome boy with big black wings be her first ally, or is he hiding something sinister?

Title:Creator:Summary: Nona is a witch, and her world hates witches. She tries to live in peace with her mother among humans, avoiding the brutal Magic Surveillance Bureau at all costs. Will a small act of kindness change her life forever?

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : Over Heaven

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

NISIOISIN

Hirohiko Araki

Title:novelCreator:(story),(illustrations)Summary: Before Jotaro burned the diary, DIO recorded his ultimate plan. The perspective-flipping: Over Heaven light novel, written by, and with new illustrations by, releases with a gold foil deluxe hardcover Spring 2027.

Title:Creator:Summary: Yua just got dumped by her boyfriend. Reina's been single for a hot minute. So, like, what if they dated? I mean, they're kind of #perfect for each other! A one-year trial run turns into a #relationship4life?!

Sins

Title:Creator:Release: Fall 2027 Summary: Through four deeply personal vignettes, a legendary mangaka confronts guilt, shame, pride, and loneliness in unfiltered reflections on his younger years.

Image via Viz Media's X/Twitter account © 2026 Gosho Aoyama/Shogakukan

Detective Conan

Title:3-in-1 Edition with original Japanese namesCreator:Summary: Discover the realin this faithful version of the renowned series, published under its original name with character names restored!

Viz Media currently publishes the ongoing manga in single volumes as Case Closed with localized names and a title based on Funimation 's original English dub . The company most recently released the 98th volume in English on April 14.



Title:Creator:(story),(art)Summary: A ronin tries to escape his violent past, but in Edo Japan, the sword that made him a killer refuses to stay sheathed.

No Glass Slippers for Me: Reincarnated Cinderella

Title:Creators:(story),(art)Summary: Three modern girls reincarnate as fairy tale heroines and must rewrite their happily-ever-afters.

Title:digital manga releaseCreator: Taizan5Summary: A family wakes up from a coma with zero memories, only to discover their home is hiding dark, unsettling secrets.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus both publish the manga in English.



Junji Ito : Dissection

Junji Ito

Junji Ito

Title:Creator:Summary: The ultimate dissection of the career of horror legend! This hardcover edition bursts with previously unpublished manga and includes an unfinished rom-com manga Ito created before his debut.

Slam Dunk Deluxe Edition

Slam Dunk

Title:Creator:Summary: The legendary basketball manga,, returns in a deluxe hardcover edition with exclusive color pages from the original serialization, brand-new covers, volume structure reordered by story arcs.

The company will also release a hardcover book of photographs titled Odyssey by photographer Jingna Zhang and the Ashe in Orbit comic by Hakei in spring 2027.