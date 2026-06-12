Waji's Trying to Break up With Sex Boys-Love Manga Has AnimeFesta Anime in the Works

Manga centers on many who has tried to break up with his boyfriend over 50 times

Suiseisha announced on Friday that Waji 's Trying to Break up With Sex ( Wakareru Tame ni Irojikake Shite Mita ) boys-love manga is getting an AnimeFesta anime adaptation that will be broadcast. The staff will reveal the broadcast timing and cast details at another date.

Coolmic is publishing the manga in English (the manga is also available on MangaPlaza and Renta! ), and it describes the story:

All Makoto wants to do is to break up with his boyfriend, but he just keep getting more addicted to him?! After a night of drinking, Makoto unexpectedly starts dating Yagi. Determined to end things, Makoto has tried to break up over 50 times, but all his attempts have failed. If this continues, he'll have to do whatever it takes to make Yagi hate him. Yagi claims he doesn't like aggressive people, so Makoto tries to use that to his advantage... but everything backfires! And just like that, things take an unexpected turn...?!

The manga launched digitally on the ComicFesta website in June 2024 under Pachika's ".Nonfine" label. Suiseisha published the manga's first volume in July 2025, and published the second volume on April 17. The manga's first volume will have an additional third printing starting on June 16.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of more than 30 manga from ComicFesta in the past eight years, with many of the manga being adult or risqué in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation releases many of the anime titles in English on its Coolmic website, and recently began releasing anime on OceanVeil .