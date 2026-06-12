Yen Press Licenses Witches Can't Be Collared, 'Alma-chan Wants to Be a Family!', Yamada's Class Diary, More Manga/Novels

Yen Press announced on Friday that it has licensed eight manga, six novel series, and one box set for release in December 2026.

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Witches Can't Be Collared

Title:mangaCreators: Makuei, Yuri Yumemi (original story), Wata (character design)Summary: The Las Lilte Empire, with boundless magic power at their command, has grown to great prosperity…but in the wrong hands, that power can pose a grave threat. To counteract the rampant abuse of magic, the Empire established the Magic Crimes Bureau. In the imperial capital, Elayl, hardened detective Rogue has to make a deal with the most despicable criminal of them all—because only Miseria, the witch who unleashed hell on the world, has the kind of power that can help him solve the case surrounding the Lifetaker. But when you're dealing with convicted witches, standard investigation protocol just won't cut it…

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Your Castle’s Little Helper : Please Feed Me, I'll Work

Title:mangaCreators:(original story),(character design)Summary: In the darkest corner of a grand castle, a starving young girl collapses from hunger…but the second she thinks her life is over, the soul of a former Japanese office worker, Chihiro Sagami, awakens inside of her—and there's no way Chihiro is dying here!! As she wanders the castle in search of food, Chihiro happens upon the kitchen and begs the kindhearted chefs working there for help…and so begins her new life! Revitalized by the delicious cooking, Chihiro agrees to start working around the castle and gains a fond reputation as their little helper. But behind her eager eyes, there's a secret unknown even to her that could decide the future of the entire world…

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Tale of the Wizrain Kingdom: The Nation's Dragon Guardian Is Reborn as a Downtrodden Young Lady

Title:novelCreators:(illustration)Summary: Elna, the adopted daughter of a baron, lives in the Wizrain Kingdom and endures constant abuse from her elder stepsister. But one fateful day, it all comes rushing back to her. In a past life, she was the famed dragon Elnarfia who protected the nation and longed to be human! Soon, a kingdom-wide search for the girl who is Elnarfia's reincarnation brings Elna face-to-face with a dear friend from her previous life: the legendary hero, now reborn as the king of Wizrain. But can the two of them rekindle their old bonds, or will they have to start from square one in this new life…?

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Mafia

Title:novelCreators:(illustration)Summary: In the violent, crime-ridden underworld of Broken Ark, everyone knows Amrita—it's one of the biggest gangs in the city, and also the most philanthropic. But precious few have seen its enigmatic boss, Lucy. And so, when she's targeted by a series of escalating attacks, the suspects are limited. Someone among Amrita's top brass is a traitor, but who?

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Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Chronicle Episode Asfi

Title:novelCreators:(creator),(story), nilitsu (illustration),(character design)Summary: Asfi is never not busy, so it takes some doing to get her to accept a quest to investigate a mysterious ship that keeps showing up recently. But when she, Hermes Familia, and Lyu board the vessel, they are attacked by a horde of ghosts! While enduring an endless stream of inexplicable phenomena, the ship takes them to a place that shouldn't exist—Asfi's lost homeland.

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Title:novelCreators:(original story and illustration), Tsuzuro HibiSummary: Lovebirds Ren and Shino have left their school days behind and set out into the world of working adults. Independence is exciting, but living on their own and starting their careers come with a whirlwind of challenges. Ren is struggling to make time in her busy modeling schedule for her girlfriend. Shino is happy about Ren's success, but she can't help but notice all the admiring gazes Ren attracts. Then when they're finally alone, Shino shies from physical intimacy! And to top it all off, Shino gets along with her coworkers and students so well that it's stoking Ren's jealousy. Do these high school sweethearts have what it takes to clear these hurdles and build a future together?

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Title:mangaCreator:Summary: What are two underappreciated scientists to do when their greatest invention, the ultimate self-learning android, Alma, insists they're her parents? Become an extraordinary nuclear family, of course! Alma may be small and cute, but she's got wicked combat capabilities and an insatiable curiosity about romance and family. Unfortunately, the unexpected coparents have zero experience with those subjects and constantly find themselves at the mercy of Alma with her barrage of questions and razor-sharp analyses!

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Title:mangaCreator:Summary: After twenty long years, Washio, a teacher summoned to another world, has gone to seed and become the laughingstock of the student body…until one day, he catches the eye of a breathtakingly beautiful girl who tells him: “I'm the monster girl you once saved!” By some strange twist of fate, he's won the favor of these students who were once his monster pupils…What will happen to this past-his-prime teacher?

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Love Me to My Core

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: Tokiwa is complete and utter trash. At least, that's how Yuzuriha would describe his jerk of a classmate, if anyone asked him. Too bad nobody ever looks past his pretty face to see what's underneath. So when the opportunity to connect with someone on a deep level comes knocking, he jumps at the chance! Too bad life—or more specifically, Tokiwa— seems intent on screwing him over! Caught in front of a love hotel, one thing leads to another, and Tokiwa's left with only one wish: for someone to love him on the inside too…

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Title:mangaCreators:(original story),Summary: Maria lives a charmed life as a duke's daughter—until her father is forced from his position through a coup d'état, and she loses everything! Now in hiding with her kid sister and her trusty lady-in-waiting at her side, Maria vows to secure safe passage into the nearby kingdom of Angelique. As luck would have it, a large trading company led by Angelique's Count Holden is hiring…but Maria must disguise herself as a man to work for them! This is the story of a proud girl who fights with everything she has to protect the ones she loves—and the origin of a legendary seductress.

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The Reincarnated Devil's Plot for Raising the Ultimate Hero

Title:mangaCreators: Ryuu Segawa, Candy Tamagokake (original story),(character design)Summary: Low-ranking demon Kakyuu has amassed unparalleled power during his two millennia in hell. But when he gets caught in the cross fire during a battle between gods, he's freed from that cruel life—and banished to another world altogether!! He finally has the peaceful, relaxed life he's longed for, but peace doesn't come easy…especially when the village that took him under its wing is razed to the ground. When he finds Alus, a baby who was left in the ruins of the village, this demon vows to repay his debt of gratitude—by making this baby the happiest child in the world!

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Title:mangaCreator:Summary: High schooler Nina Yamada is serious, studious—and the only girl in her class at a formerly all-boys school. She doesn't exactly get along with her classmates, but she'll work her butt off for a good college recommendation no matter what! So one day, when her teacher asks her to get the truant Murata to come back to school, she puts aside her reservations and braves the local arcade…only to find Murata surrounded by girls waiting on him hand and foot! Can Nina get through to this absentee playboy, or will it prove to be the one thing her hard work won't help with?

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Playful Relationships

Title:novelCreators:(illustration)Summary: Welcome to board game café Gather Round, where love starts with a roll of the dice. Join interim manager Kotarou “Banjo” Tokiwa, who has a crush on the youthful, fashionable part-timer Mifuru Takanashi but can't ask her out because she has a boyfriend!

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The Immortal Witch Would Sacrifice Ten Thousand Lives to Fulfill a Simple Wish

Title:novelCreators:, ituca (illustration)Summary: After being reincarnated in another world as an immortal witch lich with the appearance of a young girl, Yuurai is arrested by royal guards on the charge of killing and manipulating the corpse of a princess. While being tortured, she casts her “Descend into Darkness” skill, consuming twenty thousand souls to gain the mighty power of a Demon Lord—and in doing so, becomes a target for extermination. Yuurai is hunted by holy knights and first-rank adventurers before eventually coming face-to-face with the kingdom's army of ten thousand soldiers. All she wants is to live in peace, but the vicious cycle never ends.

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Bungo Stray Dogs Case Files: BSD 01 - 10

Bungo Stray Dogs

Title:manga Box SetCreators:(story),(art)Summary: Get the first ten volumes ofin one gorgeous box set! A young man kicked out from his orphanage, Atsushi Nakajima is in despair when he happens upon a stranger at death's door and rescues him. This eccentric fellow is Osamu Dazai, and he's actually a member of a crime-fighting supernatural detective agency whose powers and identities carry a literary twist!

Source: Email correspondence





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