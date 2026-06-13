Atelier Karia Game Streams First-Look Video

Koei Tecmo debuted a 10-minute-long first-look video for Atelier Karia: The Night Kingdom & the Guide of Memories , a new game in its Atelier franchise, on Friday.

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The trailer introduces the game's characters, concept, systems including the "meal system," and more.

The company describes the game:

Reawaken the past, savor the present. A vast fantasy alchemy RPG of memories and discovery.

The game will launch in early 2027 worldwide on Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

The Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian ( Kurenai no Renkinjutsushi to Shiro no Shugosha: Resleriana no Atelier ) game launched in the West for PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam last September. The game launched for the same systems plus PlayStation 4 in Japan on the same day.

The Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land game launched for Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in March 2025.