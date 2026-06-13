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Classroom of the Elite: Year 3 Light Novel Tops Oricon's Monthly Light Novel Ranking for May 2026

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Novel adaptations of anime films Cosmic Princess Kaguya!, Detective Conan: Fallen Angel of the Highway rank 2nd & 3rd

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Image courtesy of Oricon Inc.
Oricon Inc. announced its Monthly Light Novel Ranking for May 2026 on June 4. The data tracks estimated print sales at retail outlets across Japan from May 4 to May 31.

The fourth volume of writer Shogo Kinugasa and illustrator Shunsaku Tomose's Classroom of the Elite: Year 3 light novel series topped the chart, selling 58,242 copies. The volume shipped in Japan on May 25. The series' Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 novels ended in 2024 with volume 12.5. The anime adaptation's fourth and latest season debuted on April 1 and covers the first semester of the Year 2 light novels.

The novel adaptation of Shingo Yamashita's Cosmic Princess Kaguya! (Chō Kaguya-hime!) anime film by writer Naruto Kiriyama and illustrator Asao Urata ranked at #2. The novel shipped in Japan on January 30, and currently has an estimated cumulative 171,170 copies sold. Netflix began streaming the film on January 22. The film's limited theatrical run in Japan started on February 20 and will end on June 18.

The novel adaptation of Detective Conan: Highway no Datenshi (Detective Conan: Fallen Angel of the Highway), the Detective Conan franchise's 29th film, ranked at #3. Shima Mizuki wrote the novel adaptation with script by Takahiro Ōkura. The novel shipped on April 10, and now has an estimated cumulative 68,607 copies sold. The film opened in Japan on April 10. The film sold 2,318,009 tickets and earned 3,502,137,800 yen (about US$21.8 million) in its first three days, making a new opening-weekend record for the franchise, and debuting at #1 at the Japanese box office.

The top 20 light novel volumes in Japan in May 2026, according to Oricon, were:

Rank Title Author(s) Publisher Monthly Sales Cumulative Sales
1
 Classroom of the Elite: Year 3 Vol. 4 (Author) Shogo Kinugasa / (Illustration) Shunsaku Tomose Kadokawa 58,242 58,242
2
 Cosmic Princess Kaguya! (Original Story) Studio Colorido, Studio Chromato / (Author) Naruto Kiriyama / (Frontispiece & Text Illustration) Asao Urata Kadokawa 26,917 171,170
3
 Case Closed: The Fallen Angel of the Highway (Author) Shima Mizuki / (Original Story) Gōshō Aoyama / (Script) Takahiro Ōkura Shogakukan 20,280 68,607
4
 Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Episode Heith (Author) Fujino Ōmori, Fumikaru Nishijima / (Illustration) Niritsu SB Creative 13,589 13,589
5
 No Game, No Life 13 (Author & Illustration) Yuu Kamiya Kadokawa 11,688 35,012
6
 A Certain Magical Index: Genesis Testament 15 (Author) Kazuma Kamachi / (Illustration) Kiyotaka Haimura Kadokawa 10,524 10,524
7
 A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring 19 Shizuru Minazuki AlphaPolis 10,287 10,287
8
 Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian: The Hero Arya-san (Author) Sunsunsun / (Illustration) Momoco Kadokawa 10,163 15,197
9
 Farming Life in Another World 20.5 (Author) Kinosuke Naito / (Illustration) Yasumo Kadokawa 7,151 13,357
10
 Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Star-Crossed World (Author) Mie Takase / (Illustration) Tau Karino, Poto Kadokawa 6,042 44,914
11
 Sword Art Online 29: Unital Ring VIII (Author) Reki Kawahara / (Illustration) abec Kadokawa 5,642 43,930
12
 Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring - Part 1 (Author) Kana Akatsuki / (Illustration) Suoh Kadokawa 5,232 83,664
13
 Saki ni Anata ga Suteta no desu. Sayōnara, Kage no Ōke to Yobareta Ichizoku wa Rinkoku ni Ohikkoshi Shimasu (Author) Toya / (Illustration) Fujiazuki Starts Publishing 4,771 7,949
14
 Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring - Part 2 (Author) Kana Akatsuki / (Illustration) Suoh Kadokawa 4,741 66,582
15
 Dinners with My Darling 7 (Author) Mugi Mameta / (Illustration) Nagisa Hanazome Futabasha 4,375 5,207
16
 Who Killed the Hero? Kenja no Sho (Author) Daken / (Illustration) toi8 Kadokawa 4,374 4,374
17
 Isekai Tensei Dungeon Master: Onsen Dungeon wo Tsukuru 3 (Author) Amamhara / (Illustration) Jun Kadokawa 4,276 4,276
18
 Isekai Gaeri no Saikyō Majutushi, Genjitsu Sekai Demo Musō Suru (Author) Ibarakino / (Illustration) Yozuki Kadokawa 4,127 4,127
19
 Bonjin Tensei no Doryoku Musō 6 (Author) Cyclamen / (Illustration) Yūnagi Kadokawa 4,043 4,043
20
 Sekai Nanai no Jitsuryokusha, Jibun ga Jisshitsu Saikyō dearu to Shirazu Entaku wo Saru (Author) Towa Akatsuki / (Illustration) Onineko Kadokawa 3,742 3,742

Source: Japan Anime News powered by ORICON NEWS

About ORICON:

ORICON is a company that provides rankings and news. Since 1967, it has been compiling data on record sales in Japan and publishing rankings; since 2008, it has also published the “ORICON Book Ranking” based on sales figures. The company holds a vast amount of data on the Japanese entertainment market. It operates “ORICON NEWS,” Japan's largest entertainment website, and runs “Japan Anime News” as its global version.

© Oricon Inc


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
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