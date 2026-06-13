Girls' Last Tour Manga Gets Prologue Manga Series on June 26

Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch manga web service announced on Saturday that Tsukumizu will launch the Kaisō Toshi Danpen-Shū (A Collection of Fragments From Megacity) manga series on June 26. The collection of short stories serves as a prologue to Tsukumizu 's Girls' Last Tour ( Shōjo Shūmatsu Ryokō ) manga.

Image via Kurage Bunch © Tsukumizu/Shinchosha

The title city is a giant stratified metropolis built by humankind with advanced technology, soaring into the skies. Whether they gaze as the city rises step by step, or go about their lives as denizens within, the people (and the people's creations) form layers upon layers. This is a log of "life," slicing through the various eras of the world as it heads towards its final end.

Tsukumizu published the Girls' Last Tour manga digitally on Kurage Bunch and ended it on January 12, 2018 with six compiled book volumes. Yen Press licensed the original manga in English, and it describes the manga's story:

Civilization is dead, but Chito and Yuuri are still alive. So they hop aboard their beloved Kettenkrad motorbike and aimlessly wander the ruins of the world they once knew. Day after hopeless day, they look for their next meal and fuel for their ride. But as long as the two are together, even an existence as bleak as theirs has a ray or two of sunshine in it, whether they're sucking down their fill of soup or hunting for machine parts to tinker with. For two girls in a world full of nothing, the experiences and feelings the two share give them something to live for...

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered on October 6, 2018. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series, and streamed it on the now-defunct Anime Strike streaming service in the United States, and outside of the United States on HIDIVE . Sentai Filmworks released the anime in a premium box set collection and a standard complete collection on January 29, 2019.

The manga also inspired a series of anime spinoff shorts titled Shōjo Shūmatsu Jugyō (Girls' Last Class) that also premiered on October 6, 2018.

Tsukumizu launched the Shimeji Simulation manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Cune magazine on January 26, 2019, and ended it in November 2023.

Source: Kurage Bunch