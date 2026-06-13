Kingdom Manga Tops Oricon's Monthly Comic Ranking for May 2026

Image courtesy of Oricon Inc.

Oricon Inc. announced its Monthly Comic Ranking for May 2026 on June 4. The data tracks estimated print sales at retail outlets across Japan from May 4 to May 31.

The 79th volume of Yasuhisa Hara 's long-running Kingdom manga topped the chart, selling 356,559 copies. The volume shipped in Japan on May 19. Viz Media began releasing the manga in English last November.

The third and final volume of Jujutsu Kaisen manga creator Gege Akutami and Cipher Academy manga illustrator Yuji Iwasaki 's Jujutsu Kaisen ≡ (read as Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo ) manga ranked at #2. The volume shipped in Japan on May 1.

The 19th volume of Mamoru Nagano 's The Five Star Stories manga ranked at #3. The volume shipped in Japan on May 9. Titan Manga will release the series in English starting on September 1.



The top 20 compiled print volumes of manga or comics in Japan in May 2026, according to Oricon, were:

Source: Japan Anime News powered by ORICON NEWS

About ORICON:

ORICON is a company that provides rankings and news. Since 1967, it has been compiling data on record sales in Japan and publishing rankings; since 2008, it has also published the “ORICON Book Ranking” based on sales figures. The company holds a vast amount of data on the Japanese entertainment market. It operates “ORICON NEWS,” Japan's largest entertainment website, and runs “Japan Anime News” as its global version.

© Oricon Inc