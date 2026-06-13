News
Kingdom Manga Tops Oricon's Monthly Comic Ranking for May 2026

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, Five Star Stories, Kagurabachi, Blue Box round out top 5

oricon-tate-rgb-560x560.png
Image courtesy of Oricon Inc.
Oricon Inc. announced its Monthly Comic Ranking for May 2026 on June 4. The data tracks estimated print sales at retail outlets across Japan from May 4 to May 31.

The 79th volume of Yasuhisa Hara's long-running Kingdom manga topped the chart, selling 356,559 copies. The volume shipped in Japan on May 19. Viz Media began releasing the manga in English last November.

The third and final volume of Jujutsu Kaisen manga creator Gege Akutami and Cipher Academy manga illustrator Yuji Iwasaki's Jujutsu Kaisen ≡ (read as Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo) manga ranked at #2. The volume shipped in Japan on May 1.

The 19th volume of Mamoru Nagano's The Five Star Stories manga ranked at #3. The volume shipped in Japan on May 9. Titan Manga will release the series in English starting on September 1.

The top 20 compiled print volumes of manga or comics in Japan in May 2026, according to Oricon, were:

Rank Title Author(s) Publisher Monthly Sales Cumulative Sales
1
 Kingdom 79 Yasuhisa Hara Shueisha 356,559 356,559
2
 Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo 3 (Art) Yuji Iwasaki / (Original Story) Gege Akutami Shueisha 204,299 338,401
3
 The Five Star Stories 19 Mamoru Nagano Kadokawa 173,809 173,809
4
 Kagurabachi 11 Takeru Hokazono Shueisha 92,011 157,149
5
 Blue Box 25 Kōji Miura Shueisha 79,492 115,179
6
 SAKAMOTO DAYS 27 Yūto Suzuki Shueisha 76,203 113,865
7
 ONE PIECE CHOPPER's 1 From "ONE PIECE" (Original Story: Eiichiro Oda) Shueisha 64,457 385,099
8
 Ichi the Witch 8 (Art) Shiro Usazaki / (Original Story) Osamu Nishi Shueisha 63,092 100,291
9
 A Sign of Affection 14 Suu Morishita Kodansha 61,534 61,534
10
 Blue Exorcist 34 Kazue Katō Shueisha 58,991 82,444
11
 Haimiya-senpai wa Kowakute Kawaii 2 Sumu Kamiyama Square Enix 58,818 58,818
12
 Honey Lemon Soda 31 Mayu Murata Shueisha 56,442 56,442
13
 By the Grace of the Gods 16 (Original Story) Roy / (Art) Ranran / (Character Design) Ririnra Square Enix 50,017 50,017
14
 SPY×FAMILY 17 Tatsuya Endō Shueisha 46,980 568,180
15
 Blue Period 19 Tsubasa Yamaguchi Kodansha 43,502 43,502
16
 Blue Lock 38 (Original Story) Muneyuki Kaneshiro / (Art) Yūsuke Nomura Kodansha 42,743 188,493
17
 My Personal Weatherman 2 Nikke Taino Libre Publishing 42,675 42,675
18
 Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon 22 (Art) Takafumi Oomae / (Original Story) Shisui Meikyou / (Character Design) tef Kodansha 42,528 42,528
19
 I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability 23 (Art) Yōsuke Kokuzawa / (Original Story) Kenkyo na Circle / (Character Design) Meru. Kodansha 41,491 41,491
20
 Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo 2 (Art) Yuji Iwasaki / (Original Story) Gege Akutami Shueisha 39,574 407,769

Source: Japan Anime News powered by ORICON NEWS

About ORICON:

ORICON is a company that provides rankings and news. Since 1967, it has been compiling data on record sales in Japan and publishing rankings; since 2008, it has also published the “ORICON Book Ranking” based on sales figures. The company holds a vast amount of data on the Japanese entertainment market. It operates “ORICON NEWS,” Japan's largest entertainment website, and runs “Japan Anime News” as its global version.

© Oricon Inc

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives