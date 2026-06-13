News
Kingdom Manga Tops Oricon's Monthly Comic Ranking for May 2026
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The 79th volume of Yasuhisa Hara's long-running Kingdom manga topped the chart, selling 356,559 copies. The volume shipped in Japan on May 19. Viz Media began releasing the manga in English last November.
The third and final volume of Jujutsu Kaisen manga creator Gege Akutami and Cipher Academy manga illustrator Yuji Iwasaki's Jujutsu Kaisen ≡ (read as Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo) manga ranked at #2. The volume shipped in Japan on May 1.
The 19th volume of Mamoru Nagano's The Five Star Stories manga ranked at #3. The volume shipped in Japan on May 9. Titan Manga will release the series in English starting on September 1.
The top 20 compiled print volumes of manga or comics in Japan in May 2026, according to Oricon, were:
|Rank
|Title
|Author(s)
|Publisher
|Monthly Sales
|Cumulative Sales
|Kingdom 79
|Yasuhisa Hara
|Shueisha
|356,559
|356,559
|Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo 3
|(Art) Yuji Iwasaki / (Original Story) Gege Akutami
|Shueisha
|204,299
|338,401
|The Five Star Stories 19
|Mamoru Nagano
|Kadokawa
|173,809
|173,809
|Kagurabachi 11
|Takeru Hokazono
|Shueisha
|92,011
|157,149
|Blue Box 25
|Kōji Miura
|Shueisha
|79,492
|115,179
|SAKAMOTO DAYS 27
|Yūto Suzuki
|Shueisha
|76,203
|113,865
|ONE PIECE CHOPPER's 1
|From "ONE PIECE" (Original Story: Eiichiro Oda)
|Shueisha
|64,457
|385,099
|Ichi the Witch 8
|(Art) Shiro Usazaki / (Original Story) Osamu Nishi
|Shueisha
|63,092
|100,291
|A Sign of Affection 14
|Suu Morishita
|Kodansha
|61,534
|61,534
|Blue Exorcist 34
|Kazue Katō
|Shueisha
|58,991
|82,444
|Haimiya-senpai wa Kowakute Kawaii 2
|Sumu Kamiyama
|Square Enix
|58,818
|58,818
|Honey Lemon Soda 31
|Mayu Murata
|Shueisha
|56,442
|56,442
|By the Grace of the Gods 16
|(Original Story) Roy / (Art) Ranran / (Character Design) Ririnra
|Square Enix
|50,017
|50,017
|SPY×FAMILY 17
|Tatsuya Endō
|Shueisha
|46,980
|568,180
|Blue Period 19
|Tsubasa Yamaguchi
|Kodansha
|43,502
|43,502
|Blue Lock 38
|(Original Story) Muneyuki Kaneshiro / (Art) Yūsuke Nomura
|Kodansha
|42,743
|188,493
|My Personal Weatherman 2
|Nikke Taino
|Libre Publishing
|42,675
|42,675
|Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon 22
|(Art) Takafumi Oomae / (Original Story) Shisui Meikyou / (Character Design) tef
|Kodansha
|42,528
|42,528
|I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability 23
|(Art) Yōsuke Kokuzawa / (Original Story) Kenkyo na Circle / (Character Design) Meru.
|Kodansha
|41,491
|41,491
|Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo 2
|(Art) Yuji Iwasaki / (Original Story) Gege Akutami
|Shueisha
|39,574
|407,769
Source: Japan Anime News powered by ORICON NEWS
About ORICON:
ORICON is a company that provides rankings and news. Since 1967, it has been compiling data on record sales in Japan and publishing rankings; since 2008, it has also published the “ORICON Book Ranking” based on sales figures. The company holds a vast amount of data on the Japanese entertainment market. It operates “ORICON NEWS,” Japan's largest entertainment website, and runs “Japan Anime News” as its global version.
© Oricon Inc