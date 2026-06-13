Tomb Raider King Animated Series' 2nd Video Unveils Ending Song, More Cast

Kadokawa presented the second Japanese-language promotional video for the Korean-animated adaptation of artist 3B2S , storywriter Yuns ( REDICE STUDIO ), original storywriter SAN.G , and character designer P-crush 's Tomb Raider King webtoon on Saturday. The video announces and previews the ending theme song "To Be Continued" by the Korean band QWER (who are also performing the opening theme), and it announces another Japanese cast member.

Yūko Kaida voices Keira Clark, an American army general.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © © 3B2S, Yuns(REDICE STUDIO), SAN.G/Tomb Raider King Partners

Image via ANIPLUSTV's X/Twitter account © 3B2S, Yuns(REDICE STUDIO), SAN.G/Tomb Raider King Partners

Tapas is releasing the webtoon in English digitally, and it describes the series:

Mysterious tombs appeared all over the world one day, each containing a relic which grants its owner supernatural abilities. Jooheon Suh is a tomb explorer, excavator, and raider. Betrayed by his employer, he's about to die at the hands of a powerful new relic when he suddenly finds himself 15 years in the past, before any relics or tombs made their debut. Driven by feelings of revenge, how will Jooheon use his knowledge of the future to become the Tomb Raider King?

The animated series is directed by Seung Wook Woo at STUDIO EEK , with Hyun-Jung Lee serving as character designer and chief animation director. Music is composed by Ju Young Kim , while Korean girl group QWER performs the opening theme song "Show Down."

The Korean-animated series will begin airing with a Japanese dub in Japan on the Fuji TV channel on July 8 at 25:15 (effectively, July 9 at 1:15 a.m.) under the localized title Tōkutsuō , and it will also run on Kansai TV , Tokai TV , BS Fuji , and Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting Co., Ltd. Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs.

Ize Press is also publishing the webtoon in print, and released the 14th volume on April 21.

The webtoon is based on SAN.G 's web novel series. An English version of the novel series is available on Tapas, Wuxiaworld, and Wattapad.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.