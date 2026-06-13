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'Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun' Season 4's 2nd Main Promo Video Reveals More Cast
posted on by Egan Loo
The staff for the anime of Osamu Nishi's Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun (Mairimashita! Iruma-kun) manga presented the second main promotional video and second main visual for the anime's ongoing fourth season on Saturday.
The video announces three more cast members:
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Belial-Berry Razberry, another descendant of one of the Three Greats
Misato Matsuoka as Gyari, a dem-dol in the Dem-dol Games competition
Setsuo Itō voices Purson Soi, the Abnormal class's long-forgotten 13th classmate, in the new season. Miki Nagasawa plays Kyupa, the president of the major idol agency Devimuse. Yuka Terasaki plays Mei Mei, a member of "Hell's Sinphony" in Team Dante.
The new season debuted on April 4 on NHK Educational at 6:25 p.m. JST. The season will have 24 episodes that will run for two cours (quarters of a year). The anime streamed in Japan starting on April 6 at 6:00 p.m. JST.
Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the CIS, and India. Crunchyroll also screened the anime's premiere at the Anime Frontier event on December 14.
The anime's first season premiered in October 2019 on NHK Educational, and had 23 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan under the title Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun, and also streamed an English dub. The second season premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and debuted an English dub in June 2021.
The anime's third season debuted in October 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and also streamed an English dub.
Nishi launched the manga in Akita Shoten's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2017.
Sources: Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun anime's website, Comic Natalie