Black Clover Anime Season 2 Unveils Director, October TV Debut

Image via Black Clover anime's X/Twitter account © Yuki Tabata/Shueisha, TV Tokyo, Black Clover Project

TV Tokyo announced on Monday that the second anime season based on Yūki Tabata 's Black Clover manga will premiere on TV Tokyo in October. TV Tokyo also announced that Ayataka Tanemura , the director of episodes 153-170 of the first Black Clover anime and the film Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King , will direct the second season. Tanemura will also attend Anime Expo for a July 4 panel for the anime alongside voice actor Gakuto Kajiwara , the voice of protagonist Asta.

Anime Expo 2026 will take place from July 2-5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Studio Pierrot will return to animate the new season. Crunchyroll will stream the anime.

The Black Clover anime last aired in March 2021 with its 170th episode.

The anime premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show was originally listed with 51 episodes, but it continued into a new season with episode 52 in October 2018, and continued on again into a new season in October 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation streamed the show's English dub . The anime debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017.

The Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King ( Black Clover: Mahо̄tei no Ken ) anime film opened in Japan and debuted on Netflix worldwide in June 2023.

Tabata launched Black Clover in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2015. The manga moved to the quarterly Jump Giga magazine in 2023. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also publishing the manga digitally.

Source: Press release