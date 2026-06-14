CLAMP's xxxHOLiC: Rei Manga Teases Plan for 'Final Battle'

Image via PR Times © CLAMP・ShigatsuTsuitachi CO.,LTD.／講談社

This year's 29th issue of Kodansha 's Young Magazine teased on Monday that Watanuki, the protagonist of CLAMP 's xxxHOLiC: Rei manga, is planning a strategy for the "final battle."

xxxHOLiC: Rei is the latest manga in CLAMP 's xxxHOLiC series, and it launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in 2013 after an initial delay. The series went on hiatus in July 2014 and returned in April 2015. The manga has since been serialized irregularly, including chapters from June 2016 to March 2017. The manga was slated to resume in spring 2023, but did not do so until April 2025. Kodansha released the manga's fifth compiled book volume on November 29, 2025.

The original xxxHOLiC manga 's story follows Yūko — a witch who grants people's wishes, but in return the person has to give up something precious — and Kimihiro Watanuki, a man who has visions. One day, Watanuki encounters Yūko and she promises to get rid of the spirits that torment him. In return Watanuki must work in Yūko's shop and help her grant other people's wishes.

CLAMP serialized the original xxxHOLiC manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine and Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine from 2003 to 2011, although it was renamed xxxHOLiC: Rō in 2009. The franchise spawned an anime film, two television anime seasons, and several original video anime projects. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in April 2022.