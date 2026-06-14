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Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 1-7

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 earns 3.2%, Demon Slayer rebroadcast earns 2.3%

The 2022 live-action film based on the Mr. Osomatsu (Osomatsu-san) anime aired on TV Tokyo on Saturday, June 6 at 11:40 a.m. and it earned a 0.8% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV June 7 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.7
Detective Conan NTV June 6 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.1
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV June 7 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
6.0
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke NTV June 6 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.2
One Piece Fuji TV June 7 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
2.8
Doraemon TV Asahi June 6 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.4
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series rebroadcast Fuji TV June 7 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.3
Star Detective Precure! TV Asahi June 7 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.0
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E June 6 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.8
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E June 6 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.8

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 25-31
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