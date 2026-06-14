News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 1-7
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 earns 3.2%, Demon Slayer rebroadcast earns 2.3%
The 2022 live-action film based on the Mr. Osomatsu (Osomatsu-san) anime aired on TV Tokyo on Saturday, June 6 at 11:40 a.m. and it earned a 0.8% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|June 7 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|June 6 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|June 7 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke
|NTV
|June 6 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|June 7 (Sun)
|23:15
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|June 6 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series rebroadcast
|Fuji TV
|June 7 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Star Detective Precure!
|TV Asahi
|June 7 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|June 6 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|June 6 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)