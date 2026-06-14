Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 1-7

The 2022 live-action film based on the Mr. Osomatsu ( Osomatsu-san ) anime aired on TV Tokyo on Saturday, June 6 at 11:40 a.m. and it earned a 0.8% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)