News
K Manga Adds Onijoroku's Twisted Devotion Manga
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Ōnijōroku launched manga in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine magazine on December 9
K MANGA released Ōnijōroku's Twisted Devotion manga in English on Monday.
K MANGA describes the story:
Delinquent Tanaka is feared by all and nicknamed the Mad Dog. He fought every day, and rumors and whispers about him filled the school halls. That is, until a gloomy-looking, ordinary girl in glasses suddenly appeared. She didn't fear him, but rather, everything she did got on Tanaka's nerves. "The way your face twists with emotion is very, very cute." The unique air about her captures and traps Tanaka in her twisted cage.
Ōnijōroku launched the manga in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine magazine on December 9. Kodansha shipped the manga's first volume on April 9.
Source: K MANGA's X/Twitter account