Kickstarter to Launch for Princess Ai Manga's 20th Anniversary Collection

New edition to include manga's original trilogy, "rare vault material," extras

247 Comics is launching a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for a 20th Anniversary Collection of Misaho Kujiradou 's Princess Ai manga. The new edition will include the manga's original trilogy, "rare vault material," and extras.

Image via Princess Ai: 20th Anniversary Collection's Kickstarter page © 2006 TOKYOPOP Inc. & Kitty Radio, Inc.

247 Comics has not yet announced a launch date for the campaign.

The Kickstarter page describes the anniversary edition:

Lost in the neon streets of Shinjuku with only a heart-shaped box, a hypnotic voice, and fragments of a destiny she could not yet understand, Ai became a rock star, an icon, and a princess caught between love, rebellion, and two worlds at war.

Courtney Love and D. J. Milky ( Stu Levy ) created the original concept for the manga and Ai Yazawa ( NANA , Paradise Kiss ) designed the original characters. The original manga was serialized in Shinshokan 's Wings magazine from 2004 to 2005. Tokyopop published it in English in 2004 to 2006. The sequel manga Princess Ai: The Prism of Midnight Dawn debuted in 2008 and had three volumes. Christine Boylan and Stuart Levy wrote the story for the manga.

247 Comics is a U.S.-based indie publisher and content studio that publishes "creator-owned and creator-led" graphic novels. Tokyopop had announced a publishing partnership with 247 Comics in February.