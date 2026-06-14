Kikori Morino's Shōkan Skill wo Keishōshita node Kiwamete Miyō to Omoimasu! Manga Ends

Manga launched in November 2024

Image via Amazon ©Yuuki Enaga, Kikori Morino, Kadokawa

Bushiroad Works' Comic Growl (formerly Comic Bushiroad Web) manga website published the second and final part of the final chapter of Kikori Morino 's Shōkan Skill wo Keishōshita node, Kiwamete Miyō to Omoimasu! Mofumofu Mahō Seibutsu to Isekai Life wo Mankitsu-chū (I've Inherited Summoning Skills, So I'm Going to Try to Master Them! ~Enjoying Life in Another World with Fluffy Magical Creatures~) manga on Friday. The manga is an adaptation of Yuuki Enaga 's light novel series of the same title.

The story centers on a college student who receives an "Isekai ticket" from a mysterious woman, and gets reincarnated as a seven-year-old prince in another world. Granted with a summoning skill, he decides to create a bright and fun life in another world by creating cute fluffy creatures.

The manga launched on Comic Growl in November 2024. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in March 2025, and released the third volume on June 8.

Enaga's original story launched on the Kakuyomu website in 2023. Kadokawa published the novels' first volume with illustrations by nyanya in February 2024, and the second volume in October that same year.

Morino's Giant Spider & Me - A Post-Apocalyptic Tale ( Owari Nochi, Asanagi Gurashi ) manga launched on the web magazine Alterna pixiv in 2016. The manga ended with its third volume in 2018. Seven Seas published the manga in English.

Source: Comic Growl

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