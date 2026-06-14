Manga Up! Global Adds Venus in December, Paranormal Agent Adashino Manga

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global

released'smanga in English on Thursday and'smanga in English on Friday.

Manga UP! describes Venus in December :

When 29-year-old illustrator Kei quits his job to rethink his future, his editor friend gives him a bizarre request: move in with the brilliant but notoriously difficult 32-year-old novelist Hijiri Saionji to keep him on schedule—and draw his portrait while he's at it. With no idea what to expect, Kei travels to the upscale neighborhood and arrives at the doorstep of Hijiri's massive house, only to be met with blatant annoyance and a cold shoulder from the reclusive author. Refusing to back down from this new chapter in his life, Kei resolves to face the prickly writer head-on. But as the two men begin to share a space, Kei discovers there are hidden reasons behind Hijiri's frozen exterior. Can a stubborn artist melt the heart of a reclusive writer? A cohabitation BL featuring a novelist with zero social skills and an illustrator rediscovering himself!

Ogawa launched the manga in Square Enix 's Manga UP! in March 2024. The company shipped the manga's second and final compiled volume on March 21.

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global

Manga UP!

Paranormal Agent Adashino

Curses, spirits, and apparitions—bizarre manifestations known collectively as "paranormal phenomena." It's up to Paranormal Agent Adashino Abi to contain the chaos and minimize the supernatural damage. With every day bringing a dangerous new case to him, Abi is about to find out that these strange mysteries have just begun...

describes

Wazawa started serializing the manga in Square Enix 's Shonen Gangan magazine in July 2024. The company shipped the third and final compiled volume of the manga on January 9.

Wazawa is also the creator of The Morose Mononokean manga, which Manga UP! is releasing in English. The manga has inspired two anime seasons.

Source: Email correspondence