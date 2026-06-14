Sakanaction's 'Kaiju' Song Wins Song of the Year at Music Awards Japan 2026

wins Artist of the Year for 2nd straight year;'s "IRIS OUT" wins multiple awards

The Japan Culture and Entertainment Industry Promotion Association (CEIPA) announced the major award winners during the Grand Ceremony of its Music Awards Japan event on Saturday. The awards event launched last year.

The major award winners are:

Artist of the Year

Mrs. Green Apple

Song of the Year

"Kaiju" by sakanaction (from Orb: On the Movements of the Earth )

"Kaiju" by (from ) New Artist of the Year

HANA

HANA Album of the Year

Prema by Kaze Fujii

by Kaze Fujii Best Global Hit from Japan

"HYPNOTIZE" by XG

"HYPNOTIZE" by XG Best Song Asia

"Golden" by HUNTR/X (from KPop Demon Hunters )

Other notable award winners include:

The Grand Ceremony featured performances by Mrs. Green Apple , M!LK, FRUITS ZIPPER , Fujii, sakanaction , LiSA , Yonezu, and more.

Yonezu's "IRIS OUT" also won Best Japanese Song in Asia, Best Japanese Song in Europe, Best Japanese Song in North America, and Best Japanese Song in Latin America.

sakanaction 's "Kaiju" also won Best Music Video. Ado won the award for Largest Live Audience (International).

Music Awards Japan also presented a special “MAJ Timeless Echo” award to Tatsuro Yamashita ( Summer Wars , Mirai ). The award was in "recognition for the artist who [has] long contributed to and excelled in the Japanese music industry."

The full list of the more than 70 award winners is available on the Music Awards Japan's website.

Mrs. Green Apple also won Artist of the Year at the inaugural awards last year, and "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born" by Creepy Nuts won Song of the Year. YOASOBI 's "Idol" (from Oshi no Ko ) won Best Anime Song last year.

The Music Awards Japan is intended to honor the best musicians in Japan as well as international artists from all over Asia, and have over 70 total award categories, including honors for "Vocaloid culture," anime, and "idol culture." More than 5,000 music industry professionals from Japan and abroad voted for the winners.

The CEIPA is a collaboration amongst five music industry bodies from Japan.

Source: Music Awards Japan