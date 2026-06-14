The Ogre's Bride Anime's New Video Unveils Theme Songs, More Staff, July 4 Debut

The staff for the television anime of Kureha 's The Ogre's Bride ( Oni no Hanayome ) light novel series presented the anime's full promotional video and a new key visual on Sunday. The video announces and previews the anime's theme songs, and it also announces additional staff members and the July 4 premiere for the anime.

The ClariS trio are performing the anime's opening theme song "Hitokoto" (A Word). The song will be available on digital music services on July 5 at midnight (July 4 at 11:00 a.m. EDT). The " ClariS 15th Thanks Tour ~Ichige Tōsai~" (A Summer Lantern Festival) will add another concert under the additional subtitle "Musubi-yo" (Final Night) in Tokyo on September 18.

Actor and singer Ikusaburō Yamazaki is performing the ending theme song "Shinboshi."

The anime's newly announced staff members are:

The anime will premiere in Japan on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV channels, as well as on the d Anime Store , ABEMA , U-NEXT , and Anime Hōdai streaming services, on July 4 at 24:30 (effectively, July 5 at 12:30 a.m.) It will then play on nine more channels throughout Japan and other streaming platforms.

The novel series is set in a Japan where humans and demons co-exist peacefully. Yuzu is an ordinary high school girl, who lives in the shadow of her older sister who is the bride of a demon. One day, she has a life-changing encounter with a beautiful ogre who claims her as his bride.

The cast includes:

Kazuhito Ōmiya is directing the anime at Colored Pencil Animation Japan . Yumi Kamakura is in charge of the series scripts. Hikari Tanaka is drawing the main character designs, and Hiroko Shigekuni is also credited for character designs. Masaru Yokoyama is composing the music.

Kureha began the light novel series on Starts Publishing 's Novema! platform in 2019. The series won the grand prize at the First Novema! Character Short Story Contest. Starts published the ninth volume in May 2024. Yū Shiroya illustrates the series.

Jun Togashi launched the manga adaptation in Starts Publishing 's Noicomi magazine in December 2021. The manga adaptation won Noicomi's annual comic ranking in the girl comics category in 2022 and 2023. Starts shipped the ninth compiled book volume on March 27. MangaPlaza is releasing the manga in English.

The light novel series and its manga adaptation collectively have over 5.8 million copies in circulation.

The novel series also inspired a live-action film that opened on March 27. The film sold 146,000 tickets for 202,395,960 yen (about US$1.27 million) in its opening three days.

Sources: Press release