1st U.S. Store for Ghibli Goods Opens as Pop-Up in Southern California

Pop-up opens on June 23-December 31 in Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance

Image via Studio Ghibli © 2005-2026 STUDIO GHIBLI Inc.

Viz announced on Monday that Donguri Republic, the store chain in Japan which carries official merchandise from Studio Ghibli and other studios, is opening its first pop-up store in the United States. The store will open at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, California and will run from June 23 to December 31.

The pop-up store will feature over 400 exclusive gifts and products inspired by Studio Ghibli 's animated works.

The grand opening will feature a promotional event where purchases over US$100 will receive a limited-edition Donguri Republic Los Angeles tote bag. Customers who attend Studio Ghibli Fest 2026 screenings at movie theaters can also receive exclusive movie film-style bookmarks with certain purchases.

Source: Email correspondence