2025 Spy×Family Stage Musical Gets Paid Streaming Outside Japan With English Subtitles

Stream on July 6 features play's Nagoya run from December last year

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the stage musical based on Tatsuya Endō 's SPY×FAMILY manga announced on Monday that the play's Nagoya run on December 29-30 last year will stream outside Japan with English subtitles on July 6. Performance replay will be available from July 7-20.

Ticket sales for the stream started on Monday on Taiwan-based ticketing platform KKTIX. Tickets are priced at 1,250 new Taiwan dollars (about US$39.62), both for the performance stream on July 6 and the replay period from July 7-20. The KKTIX stream is not available in Japan.

The play's paid archive stream will also be available in Japan with optional English subtitles on the Hulu streaming service from July 6-20.

SPY×FAMILY 2: Bakudan Inu-hen & Gōka Kyakusen-hen ( SPY×FAMILY 2: Doggy Bomb Arc & Luxury Cruise Ship Arc), the sequel stage musical adapting the respective arcs from the manga, will have a preview run at Westa Kawagoe in Saitama on September 9-11, before its official run starts on September 22 to October 29 at Tokyo Tatemono Brilllia Hall. The play will then run at Hakataza Theater in Fukuoka in November, Hyogo Performing Arts Center KOBELCO Main Hall in December, Misono-za in Nagoya in December, and Yamagin Prefectural Hall in Yamagata in December.

Returning cast members include Win Morisaki as Loid and Fuka Yuduki as Yor. Kento Kiuchi returns as the second actor for Loid, having replaced Genki Hirakata during the previous musical due to the latter's health. Kiho Maaya takes over for Sora Kazuki as the second actress for Yor. Other cast members include:

Tōru Isono as Keith Kepler

Hitomi Arisa as Olka Gretcher

Kazuya Naraki as Zeb

Keigo Yoshino as Matthew McMahon

Manato Asaka (returning) and Haruka Manase (new) as Sylvia Sherwood

Auditions were held again for the role of Anya Forger, and the new stage play will feature child actresses Rana Izutani, Kanau Kozano, and Reika Mano.

Shuhei Kamimura is composing, arranging, and directing the music. G2 is credited for direction, script, and lyrics.

The first SPY×FAMILY stage musical adaptation ran in March-May 2023. The second stage musical ran from September to December 2025.

Tatsuya Endō debuted the manga on Shonen Jump+ in March 2019. Shueisha published the manga's 17th compiled book volume on April 3.

Shueisha is simulpublishing the manga in English on its MANGA Plus service. Viz Media added the manga to its app as part of its Shonen Jump subscription in September 2019. The company is also publishing the manga in print.

The first anime season's first half debuted in April 2022, and the second half premiered in October 2022. The anime's second season debuted in October 2023 and aired for 12 episodes. The third season debuted in October 2025 and had 13 episodes.

The SPY×FAMILY Code: White anime film opened in Japan in December 2023 and topped the Japanese box office in its first weekend. The film is an all-new work with an original story. Crunchyroll opened the film in North America in April 2024.