Ameku M.D.'s Mikito Chinen Launches New Manga

Prometheus Taisen launched on June 10

Mikito Chinen launched a new series with artist Kiyo Hasui on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker platform titled Prometheus Taisen (Prometheus War) on Wednesday.

Image via Mikito Chinen's X/Twitter account © Mikito Chinen, Kiyo Hasui, KADOKAWA CORPORATION

The story is set in the year 2045, after a calamity has struck humanity. Monsters dubbed "insects" descended from the sky and have since invaded major capital cities of the world. Ten years later, humanity is fighting back with Prometheus: The Guardian of Peace. Jun Amamiya is an orphan who has merged with cells from a biocomputer and now fights to protect the earth.

Chinen and Eri Takenashi will end the Ameku Nakao no Suiri Karute - Sphere no Shitenshi ( The Killer Angel Within: Ameku Takao's Detective Karte ) manga in its third compiled book volume, which ships on July 7.

The manga, based on Chinen's Ameku Takao's Detective Karte light novel series, launched in Good! Afternoon in September 2024. Kodansha published the manga's first and second volumes in January and August 2025, respectively.

A television anime of the novels debuted in January 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired and also streams an English dub. Crunchyroll streams the series under the title Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective .

The novels also inspired a live-action series adaptation, which debuted in April 2025.

Shinchosha published 13 volumes of the novel series from October 2014 to September 2022. Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha has since started re-publishing the 13 previous volumes and adding three more volumes since October 2023. The novel series has over 3 million copies in cumulative circulation.

Hasui is the artist behind manga adaptation of Clon Jun 's Jakuten Zero Kyūketsuki no Ryōchi Kaikaku web novel. Kadokawa shipped the manga's second compiled book volume on August 7.

Sources: Mikito Chinen 's X/Twitter account, ComicWalker

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