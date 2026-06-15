Fox Corporation to Acquire Roku

Transaction to close in 1st half of 2027

Image via Roku's Facebook page © Roku

Roku

Fox Corporation and, Inc. announced on Monday that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Fox to acquirefor US$160.00 per share, in a combination of cash (US$96.00 per share) and FOX Class A common stock (0.9693 shares), for about US$22 billion in enterprise value. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027.

Through the acquisition, the companies aim to increase scale and reach, expand their position in high growth of connected television, create a more powerful streaming platform. and enhance their long-term growth profile.

Upon closing, existing FOX shareholders are expected to own approximately 73% of the combined company and Roku shareholders owning approximately 27%. The Boards of Directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction.

Roku Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Anthony Wood will have a role at the combined company and will join the FOX Board of Directors following the transaction's closing.

The RokuChannel service streams various anime. The Roku platform, Roku streaming players, and Roku -made televisions also allow users to stream from other platforms such as Crunchyroll onto their device.

Fox acquired the Tubi streaming service in 2020 for approximately US$440 million.

Sources: Fox, Variety (Todd Spangler), The Hollywood Reporter (Georg Szalai, Etan Vlessing)