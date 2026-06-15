Jun Nishikawa's Maken no Deshi wa Munō de Saikyō! Manga Adaptation Ends

Manga adaptation launched in 2021

Image via Amazon Japan © Square Enix, Jun Nishikawa, Ryō Ueda, Sametarō Fukada

Square Enix 's Manga UP! platform published the final chapter of Jun Nishikawa 's manga adaptation of Sametarō Fukada 's Maken no Deshi wa Munō de Saikyō! Eiyū-ryū no Shugyō de Bannō ni Naretanode, Saikyō o Mezashimasu (The Demon Sword Disciple is Incompetent and the Strongest! I Will Aim for the Top After Becoming All-Powerful Through Hero Training) novels on Saturday.

The story is set in a world where everyone is blessed with a divine mark - except for the useless adventurer Shion. He was born with the a mark of incompetence instead, but refuses to give up on becoming strong. His fate changes after a chance encounter with the hero he admires and so begins his journey from useless to limitless.

Fukada launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in September 2020. Square Enix shipped the third novel in February 2022 with illustrations by Ryō Ueda .

Nishikawa launched the manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga UP! platform in August 2021. Square Enix shipped the ninth compiled volume on March 6.

Fukada launched the I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness: I'll Spoil Her with Delicacies and Style to Make Her the Happiest Woman in the World! ( Konyaku Haki Sareta Reijō o Hirotta Ore ga, Ikenai Koto o Oshiekomu -Oishi Mono o Tabesasete Oshare o Sasete, Sekai Ichi Shiawase na Shōjo ni Produce!- ) light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2019. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha published the first print novel volume of the story in March 2020, with illustrations by Sakura Miwabe . J-Novel Club publishes the novels in English.

Ichiho Katsura launched a manga adaptation on Shufu to Seikatsu Sha 's Pash Up! manga website in 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing Ichiho Katsura 's manga adaptation of the novels in English

The series inspired a television anime in October 2023.