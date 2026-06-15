School of Horns' Mito Aoi Launches New Manga

Image via Comic Days X/Twitter account © Mito Aoi, Kodansha

Manga creators Mito Aoi and Meza Tōno launched a new manga titled Koko ni Fukuen Flag ga Tatteimasu ( Here is the flag of reconciliation. ) in Kodansha 's Comic Days app on June 6. Tōno is writing the story, and Aoi is drawing the art.

The manga centers on Marina and Haruto, who married each other at 22 but divorced soon after, largely due to a lack of sexual intimacy after marriage. A decade later, they re-encounter each other, and Haruto proposes they restart their relationship, including the sex.

Aoi serialized the School of Horns ( Tsuno no Gakuen ) manga in Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up website from August 2016 to January 2018. Kadokawa published two compiled book volumes for the manga. Yen Press released both volumes in English.

Kodansha USA Publishing also released all six volumes of Aoi's Having an Idol-Loving Boyfriend is the Best! ( Otatomo ga Kareshi ni Nattara, Saikō, Kamo Shirenai ) manga in English.

Sources: Comic Days, Mito Aoi 's X/Twitter account

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