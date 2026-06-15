Splatoon Raiders Game Gets Manga on July 15

Image via Nintendo © Nintendo

The July issue of Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine revealed on Monday that Splatoon Raiders , a new single-player spinoff game in its Splatoon series, will get a manga in the magazine's next issue on July 15. Sankichi Hinodeya , the writer and artist for the Splatoon and Splatoon 3: Splatlands manga, will also work on the manga.

Splatoon Raiders will launch for the Switch 2 on July 23. In the game, players take the role of a mechanic and travel to the mysterious Spirhalite Islands alongside the Deep Cut trio for an adventure.

The Splatoon manga temporarily ended in November 2021, and teased that the manga will soon feature content related to Splatoon 3 . The manga resumed in September 2022 with its current title Splatoon 3: Splatlands ( Splatoon Bankara! ). The manga has been on hiatus since April 15. Shogakukan published the eighth compiled book volume of the manga on March 27. Viz Media releases the manga in English, and it published the manga's sixth volume on April 14.

Viz Media is also releasing Hideki Gotō 's Splatoon: Squid Kids Comedy Show manga. Gotō launched the manga in the April 2017 issue of Shogakukan 's Bessatsu Coro Coro Comic Special magazine. Viz Media published the manga's sixth and final volume in August 2022.

Splatoon 3 , the latest released entry in Nintendo 's Splatoon shooter series, launched in September 2022. The game sold 3.45 million copies in Japan in the first three days of release. Nintendo had previously announced in September 2024 that Splatoon 3 would no longer receive regular updates, but the company revealed an update for the game in June 2025.