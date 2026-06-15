SuBLime Licenses 2 New Manga for Physical, Digital Release

Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint for boys-love manga announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Friday that it has licensed Mayuharu's Bursting with Love manga, and Fumi Tsuyuhisa 's Palace of the Omega: A Snowflower's Tale manga for English digital and physical release in early 2027.

Image via SuBLime Manga's X/Twitter account © Mayuharu, Shinshokan

Title: Bursting with Love (Chirijiri Yuku no)

Author: Mayuharu

Release Date: April 13, 2027 (volume 1)

Summary: Half human and half alien, Shio Kuno's body has a rather interesting quirk—anytime he finds himself even slightly aroused, he bursts into goo! Concerned over how he delights in gooping his female classmates, his parents secretly enroll him in an all-boys boarding school in the hope of curbing his bad behavior. But things don't go as planned at the new school, and when Shio face-plants into the bare chest of his dreamy class rep, he unexpectedly goops him too!





Image via SuBLime Manga's X/Twitter account © Fumi Tsuyuhisa, Shinshokan

Palace of the Omega: A Snowflower's Tale

Fumi Tsuyuhisa

Title:(Kōgū no Omega: Yukibana no Shō)Author:Release Date: February 9, 2027Summary: Years have passed since omega Prince Ilia was married off to alpha King Khalid of Hanu as a political bargaining chip. But thanks to the years of hardship and chaos they overcame together, this once political union has turned into a genuine, loving marriage. Unfortunately, their peace is soon sundered when Ilia gets word that King Cyril of Romelidahl—the omega-hating father who sold him off—has fallen ill. Having searched his soul for what to do, Ilia hesitantly decides to go pay his respects to the father who betrayed him.