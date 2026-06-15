The Apothecary Diaries Palace Chronicles Browser Game Launches

Browser game is playable on smartphone, tablet, PC

Online gaming platform G123 launched its The Apothecary Diaries Palace Chronicles browser game based on author Hyuganatsu and illustrator Touko Shino 's The Apothecary Diaries ( Kusuriya no Hitorigoto ) light novel series on Sunday. The company streamed a video for the release.

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Image courtesy of G123 © Hyuganatsu, Imagica Infos/“The Apothecary Diaries” Project ©CTW, INC.

In the simulation game, players train Maomao and take on various cases around the palace. The game features an original "Medical Office" system where players can use in-game items to upgrade and develop their facilities.

The browser game is playable on smartphone, tablet, or PC with no download required. It is free to play and features optional in-game purchases.

G123 describes the game:

In the game, follow protagonist Maomao as she navigates the Imperial Court and pleasure district, solving mysterious incidents one after another. Use her apothecary knowledge and carefully prepared medicines to crack cases while advancing through each stage in this engaging simulation game.

Hyuganatsu began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2011. Shufunotomo began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Shino in August 2014. J-Novel Club publishes the novel series digitally, and Square Enix Manga & Books is publishing the novels in print.

Nekokurage launched an ongoing manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in May 2017. Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga adaptation in English. Minoji Kurata 's separate manga adaptation debuted in 2017, and Viz Media will release the manga in English.

The first season of the anime adaptation premiered in October 2023 with the first three episodes, and aired for two cours (quarters of a year). Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan and is also streaming an English dub. The second anime season premiered in January 2025 on Nippon TV 's FRIDAY ANIME NIGHT programming block, and aired for two consecutive cours . Crunchyroll is streaming the second season, and it is also streaming an English dub.

The anime will get a third television anime season that will debut its first part in October 2026 and its second part in April 2027. The anime is also getting a film that will open in December 2026.

Source: Press release