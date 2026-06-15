TV Asahi Announces New Short Anime Programming Block 'PicoAni'

New short anime block will debut 4 new anime in October 2026, January 2027

TV Asahi announced its new short anime programming block "PicoAni" on Monday, and revealed its lineup of titles, including Koupen-chan , Sirotan , Pop Pap Polters , Momomo! Ninimo , and Josemaru .

Image via PicoAni's X/Twitter account ©tv asahi

Koupen-chan , the short television anime based on Rurutea 's illustrations of the character of the same name, is currently airing on TV Asahi every Sunday at 8:00 a.m. JST. The anime debuted in April 2025. The anime stars Ayaka Saitō as Koupen-chan /Enaga Yokoshima-san, Sachi Kokuryū as Grown-up Penguin-san, Junji Majima as Adelie-san, and Kazuya Ichijō as "Willing-to-teach type" Polar Bear-san. Kyō Yatate ( Bananya ) is directing the anime at Lesprit . Rurutea originally debuted Koupen-chan on social media in 2017, and the character now has a variety of merchandise.

"PicoAni" also revealed that it will include the previously announced television anime of Creative Yoko 's Sirotan seal mascot, and it announced the October debut. The anime will air every Saturday at 4:29 p.m. JST (Kanto local). Aoi Yūki stars as the white seal Sirotan . The voice actress previously voiced the character in a short animation on the Sirotan TV YouTube channel. Arisa Okada is directing the television series at Lesprit , and Sei Yoshitsuki is overseeing and writing the series scripts. TV Asahi and Shinei Animation are producing the series. Creative Yoko designed the mascot character in August 1999.The Japan Anniversary Association declared in 2019 August 8 as Sirotan Day.

"PicoAni" will also run the Pop Pap Polters miniature anime starting in October, every Saturday at 10 a.m. JST (Kanto local). MOZU STUDIOS is credited for the original work and animation production. Mozu is directing the anime, Yuuka is the art director, and Shinei Animation is credited for planning and production.

Pinkfong and TV Asahi 's collaborative 3DCG short anime production Momomo! Ninimo will debut on "PicoAni" in January 2027 and will air every Saturday at 10:00 a.m. JST (Kanto local). The anime centers on the clumsy and adorable orange cat named Nini, who dislikes cucumbers.

The television anime of creator Inochi-ya's Josemaru character will also debut on "PicoAni" in January 2027 and will air every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. JST (Kanto local). Inochi-ya is also directing the anime at Animi. Josemaru is a 0-year-old dog plush toy character designed based on the concept of "a tiny creature living in reality."

Sources: PicoAni website, Comic Natalie