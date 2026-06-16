Bandai Namco Filmworks Reveals 'Sunrise 50th Anniversary' Project Including 6 Short Film Projects

Bandai Namco Filmworks launched on Wednesday the " Sunrise 50th Anniversary" project to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Muteki Chōjin Zambot 3 , the first work under the Sunrise brand, in 2027. The " Sunrise 50th Anniversary" project will run from 2026 to 2028. The project also revealed its key visual, and the "Mirai e no Kōro" (A Voyage Towards the Future) short film project.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©SUNRISE 50TH PROJECT

The " Sunrise 50th Anniversary" key visual is a newly drawn illustration of 50 selected works from Sunrise 's over 500 titles, from its first work Muteki Chōjin Zambot 3 to the latest 2022 Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury series.

The "Mirai e no Kōro" short film project being produced by Bandai Namco Filmworks aims to create six original 3DCG animated works in collaboration with other production studios, with the common theme of "the future." The project introduced the first two short films titled " Dice with Demon " (" Haseo Sugoroku ") and " Metafear ."

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©SUNRISE

Hidekazu Ohara ( Digital Juice , Kogepan ) is directing the " Dice with Demon " short film at SUNRISE Studios.

Bandai Namco Filmworks describes the story:

Heian-era Japan. Twilight. A rain-slicked pavilion where three noblemen drink to a chilling secret. There, Ki no Haseo makes a confession: he played a high-stakes game with a demon to resurrect his late wife. Is it a blessing, or a path to ruin?

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©SUNRISE

Shuhei Morita ( Tokyo Ghoul , Coicent , Kakurenbo - Hide & Seek ) is directing " Metafear " at YAMATOWORKS . Tatsuyuki Tanaka ( A Farewell to Weapons , Tojin Kit ) is designing the characters and is also the visual designer.

Bandai Namco Filmworks describes the story:

A girl tormented by nightmares writes down her dreams and names them, hoping to never forget her fears. But one day, a nightmare she couldn't name transforms into a monster and spreads across the world, plunging it into chaos.

The previously announced Sunrise and Production I.G 's Sōkō Kihei Votoms Haiiro no Hexe ( Armored Trooper Votoms : Die Graue Hexe or literally, Armored Trooper Votoms : The Grey Witch), a new anime in the Armored Trooper Votoms franchise , is also part of the " Sunrise 50th Anniversary" project. The first of the two films will open in Japan on November 20.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.