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Cyborg 009: Nemesis Anime Casts Kazuhiro Yamaji, Tōru Nara
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The staff of Ishimori Production's Cyborg 009: Nemesis, a new anime based on Shōtarō Ishinomori's Cyborg 009 manga, revealed two new cast members on Tuesday.
Yūki Kaji plays the anime's main character Joe Shimamura/Cyborg 009.
Cast members for the other 00 Cyborgs are:
- Yuu Hayashi as Cyborg 008/Pyunma
- Kentarō Tone as Cyborg 007/Great Britain
- Mitsuaki Kanuka as Cyborg 006/Chang Changku
- Hiroki Yasumoto as Cyborg 005/Geronimo Junior
- Tomokazu Sugita as Cyborg 004/Albert Heinrich
- Saori Hayami as Cyborg 003/Francois Alnul
- Mamoru Miyano as Cyborg 002/Jet Link
- Junko Minagawa as Cyborg 001/Ivan Whiskey
Before announcing the Cyborgs' cast, the anime's website also announced a new main cast member for the Nemesis group every week. The cast members include (Note: Character name romanizations are not official):
- Yūichi Nakamura as Graviton / Nemesis 009
- Ayane Sakura as Deps / Nemesis 008
- Maaya Uchida as Morphone / Nemesis 007
- Shion Wakayama as Blitz / Nemesis 006
- Tetsu Inada as Aspida / Nemesis 005
- Kikuko Inoue as Opro / Nemesis 004
- Hiroshi Kamiya as Crack / Nemesis 003
- Yoshimasa Hosoya as Blizzard / Nemesis 002
- Rina Hidaka as Mu / Nemesis 001
Hideki Ambo is directing the anime at Arect. Atsuhiro Tomioka (Pokémon) and CHARATEX are writing the screenplay. sanorin is designing the characters.
Singer Kyōko from the rock band Barbee Boys performs the theme song "Taga Tame ni" (For Whom). The song was originally used for the 1979 Cyborg 009 television anime series. Ken Narita and Koorogi '73 originally performed the song, and Ishinomori himself wrote the lyrics.
The anime will "stream" this summer.
Ishinomori launched the original Cyborg 009 manga in Shōnengahōsha's Weekly King magazine in July 1964.
The manga inspired television anime series in 1968, 1979, and 2001, as well as films in 1966, 1967, and 1980. More recently, the manga spawned the 009 Re:Cyborg movie in 2012 and the Cyborg 009 Call of Justice movie in 2016. The manga also inspired a crossover original video anime (OVA) with Devilman in 2015.
Tsuguo Okazaki launched the Cyborg 009 Bgooparts Delete manga based on Ishinomori's original series in July 2019, and the manga ended in September 2022. Scriptwriter Masaki Tsuji (Cyborg 009 anime) and artist Masato Hayase (Genma Taisen, 8 Man vs Cyborg 009) launched a new manga titled Cyborg 009 Taiheiyō no Bōrei (Cyborg 009: Ghost of the Pacific) in April 2024.