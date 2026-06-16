Eden of Witches Manga Ends in Next Chapter on August 12

Image via Amazon © Yumeji, Abrams ComicArts

The 135th issue of Kadokawa 's Harta magazine revealed on Monday that Yumeji 's Eden of Witches ( Majo no Eden or L’Éden des sorcières ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on August 12.

Abrams ComicArts publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

In a world devastated by humankind and forsaken by plants and animals, only witches have the power to communicate with nature.

A long time ago, plants and animals lived in harmony . . . until humankind came to power and, unable to coexist with nature, destroyed and exploited both flora and fauna without a second thought. Now the world has become a barren wasteland. But witches have the power to speak to nature. Blamed for the extinction of plant life, and feared by humanity for their powers, they hide away from the rest of humanity in secret lairs bursting with greenery.

Pili, a young witch-apprentice, has set out on the roads accompanied by the wolf Oak. However, she is not accustomed to the world outside and traveling long distances. Her fatigue quickly takes its toll, and she ends up injuring herself by tumbling down a rocky slope! Fortunately, a boy named Bowei finds Pili and takes her home to nurse her back to health.

However, the arrival of the unfamiliar young lady arouses suspicion among other villagers, who quickly discern her true nature as a witch. And all captured witches share the fate of execution!

Yumeji launched the manga in France first in 2021 under the publisher Éditions Ki-oon , with the title L’Éden des sorcières . The manga then began its serialization in the 98th issue of Harta in October 2022. Éditions Ki-oon published the eighth book for the manga in August 2025. Kadokawa published the seventh Japanese compiled book volume on February 14. Abrams ComicArts published the seventh volume in English on May 5.

Source: Harta issue 135

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