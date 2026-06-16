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Isabella Bird in Wonderland - Unbeaten Tracks in Japan Manga Ends on September 15
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga launched in January 2018, had bilingual ed
The 135th issue of Kadokawa's Harta magazine revealed on Monday that Taiga Sassa's Isabella Bird in Wonderland - Unbeaten Tracks in Japan (Fushigi no Kuni no Bird) manga will end with its next chapter in the magazine's 137th issue on September 15.
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
The manga entered its final arc in April 2024.
The manga offers a look at Japanese culture from the eyes of female British adventurer Isabella Bird, who traveled from Tokyo to Ezo (the area now known as Hokkaido) in the early Meiji era.
Kadokawa published a bilingual edition of the first volume of the manga in January 2018. The bilingual edition, aimed at both beginner and advanced students of English in Japan, has English text in the panels with Japanese text in the margins.
Sassa launched the manga in Harta in 2013. Kadokawa published the 13th compiled book volume October 2025.
Source: Harta issue 135
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.