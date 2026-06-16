Magic Repo Man Anime's Video Unveils Cast, More Staff, October TV Debut

TV Asahi unveiled the first promotional video for the television anime of Masakichi and Shingou Iijima 's Magic Repo Man: Dumped by My Party, I'll Cash In With a Cute Support Fairy to Become the Strongest! ( Kashita Maryoku wa [Ribo Harai] de Kyōsei Ch ōshū ~Y ōzumi to Party Tsuih ōsareta Ore wa, Kawaii Support Y ōsei to Issho ni Toritateta Maryoku wo Uny ōshite Saiky ō wo Mezasu.~ ) manga on Wednesday. The video announces the anime's cast, additional staff members, and October television premiere.

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The cast members include:

Reiji Kawashima as Lent, a gentle boy who grew up in a rural village

Image couurtesy of TV Asahi ©Masakichi, Singou Iijima, Flex Comix Inc./Magic Repo Man Committee

Emiri Katō as Empee, a support fairy who appeared to assist Lent's unique gift, Magic Warehouse

Image couurtesy of TV Asahi ©Masakichi, Singou Iijima, Flex Comix Inc./Magic Repo Man Committee

Daiki Hamano as Guy, the leader of the B-rank party "The Skypiercers” and a swordsman from the same village as Lent

Image couurtesy of TV Asahi ©Masakichi, Singou Iijima, Flex Comix Inc./Magic Repo Man Committee

Akira Sekine as Misa, a mage from the same village as Lent and a member of "The Skypiercers"

Image couurtesy of TV Asahi ©Masakichi, Singou Iijima, Flex Comix Inc./Magic Repo Man Committee

Yū Kobayashi as Elle, a healer who joined "The Skypiercers” after the party was formed

Image couurtesy of TV Asahi ©Masakichi, Singou Iijima, Flex Comix Inc./Magic Repo Man Committee

The newly announced staff members include Haruko Nobori as color key artist, Kazuhiro Arai as art director, Yōhei Konishi as compositing director of photography, Masaki Sakamoto as editor, Keiko Urakami as sound director, and Kow Otani as musical composer.

Seven Seas licensed the manga and will release the first volume in September 2026. Seven Seas describes the story:

If there's one thing you can never have enough of in a world of RPG-style swords and sorcery, it's magic points! Whether you're fueling spells, techniques, or showing off an incredible ability, you've gotta spend those points to do real damage. But what if you run out?

Lent is part of the up-and-coming party known as the “Skypiercers,” and thanks to his unique Gift, he can loan massive amounts of magic to others. No MP? No problem with Lent around! Except, now that his companions have become formidable heroes (thanks to his skill), his usefulness is questioned. Kicked out of the group, Lent is furious…until he discovers a hidden power to his Gift. Now, with his adorably devious fairy partner, he's going to claw back every last scrap of magic from his former party—with interest!

Takahiro Tamano ( Baban Baban Ban Vampire , The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil assistant director) is directing the anime at Synergy SP . Ryūsuke Mori is in charge of series scripts, and Kazue Mori ( The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting sub-character designer) is designing the characters.

The anime will premiere in October on Saturdays at 25:30 (effectively, Sundays at 1:30 a.m.) on TV Asahi and 23 affiliated channels, and then later on BS Asahi .

Masakichi launched the story on the Kakuyomu website in 2022. The story's manga adaptation by Iijima launched on BookLive and Flex Comics ' Comic Ark isekai manga label in 2023. The manga's second part is an original story completely different from the story posted on Kakuyomu. The manga's fifth compiled book volume will ship on November 14.

Source: Press release