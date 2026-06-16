My Clueless First Friend's Taku Kawamura Launches New Manga on July 30

Kawamura to launch Roku-nensei to Shitai Koto romantic comedy manga

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine announced on June 11 that Taku Kawamura will launch a new manga titled Roku-nensei to Shitai Koto (Things I Want to Do with a 6th Grader) in the magazine's 35th issue, which will ship on July 30.

Image via Taku Kawamura's X/Twitter account ©Taku Kawamura

The romantic comedy manga tells the pure and innocent love story between a precocious sixth grade girl and a fourth grade boy.

Kawamura recently ended the Yonehara-kun wa Tsuyo Tsuyo Gyaru kara Hanarerarenai (Yonehara-kun Can't Get Away from Strong Girls) manga on March 9. Kawamura launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine in November 2024. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in September 2025, and the second and final volume on May 8.

Kawamura launched the False Child ( Uso no Kodomo ) manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Gangan Joker magazine in November 2022, and ended it in March 2024. Square Enix published the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume in July 2024. Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global , Kadokawa 's BookWalker Global Store, and Comikey published the manga digitally in English.

Kawamura ended the Kakegurui （Kakkokari） ( Kakegurui [Temp]) manga in September 2022. The manga is a four-panel comedy spinoff of writer Homura Kawamoto and artist Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga series. The manga launched in Gangan Joker in December 2016. Square Enix published the manga's 10th and final volume in July 2023.

Kawamura also wrote the My Clueless First Friend ( Jijō o Shiranai Tenkōsei ga Guigui Kuru. ) manga, which started serialization in Gangan Joker magazine in June 2018. Square Enix published the manga's first volume in Japan in October 2018, and will publish the 24th volume on July 22. Square Enix Manga & Books will publish the manga's ninth volume in English on August 11. The manga received an anime adaptation that premiered in April 2023.