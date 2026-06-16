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Persona 4 Revival Game Announces New English Voice Cast
posted on by Anita Tai
Sega announced on Tuesday the English cast for Persona 4 Revival, a remake of its original 2008 role-playing game.
Nazeeh Tarsha plays the Protagonist, previously voiced by Johnny Yong Bosch in the franchise.
Paul Castro Jr. plays Yosuke Hanamura, previously voiced by Yuri Lowenthal in the series.
Anne Yatco plays Chie Satonaka, previously voiced by Erin Fitzgerald in Persona 4 Golden and Tracey Rooney in the original PlayStation 2 game.
Brianna Knickerbocker plays Yukiko Amagi, previously voiced by Amanda Winn Lee in the franchise.
Ari Thrash plays Marie, previously voiced by Eden Riegel in the franchise.
The company also announced a livestream on Thursday to reveal more details about the upcoming game.
The game will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox series X|S, Xbox PC with Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Steam on February 18, 2027. The game is available for pre-order now.
The original Persona 4 launched for PlayStation 2 in 2008. The game received a port forPlayStation Vita in 2011 under the title Persona 4 Golden. The franchise inspired several spin-off games, including Persona 4 Arena and its sequel Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, and Persona 4: Dancing All Night.
Persona 3 Reload, the remake of Atlus' Persona 3 RPG, launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam in February 2024. The game was also available for Xbox Game Pass at launch. The game launched for Nintendo Switch 2 in October.
Persona 5 shipped for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 in Japan in September 2016. The game shipped in North America in April 2017 after a delay. The game features animation sequences from Production I.G
The Persona 5 Royal (Persona 5 The Royale in Japan) role-playing game launched for PS4 in Japan in October 2019. The game launched in the Americas and Europe in March 2020. The game got a Nintendo Switch release in October 2022.
Source: Email correspondence