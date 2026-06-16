Persona 4 Revival Game Announces New English Voice Cast

Sega announced on Tuesday the English cast for Persona 4 Revival , a remake of its original 2008 role-playing game.

Nazeeh Tarsha plays the Protagonist, previously voiced by Johnny Yong Bosch in the franchise.

Image courtesy of SEGA © ATLUS. ©SEGA.

Paul Castro Jr. plays Yosuke Hanamura, previously voiced by Yuri Lowenthal in the series.

Image courtesy of SEGA © ATLUS. ©SEGA.

Anne Yatco plays Chie Satonaka, previously voiced by Erin Fitzgerald in Persona 4 Golden and Tracey Rooney in the original PlayStation 2 game.

Image courtesy of SEGA © ATLUS. ©SEGA.

Brianna Knickerbocker plays Yukiko Amagi, previously voiced by Amanda Winn Lee in the franchise.

Image courtesy of SEGA © ATLUS. ©SEGA.

Ari Thrash plays Marie, previously voiced by Eden Riegel in the franchise.

Image courtesy of SEGA © ATLUS. ©SEGA.

The company also announced a livestream on Thursday to reveal more details about the upcoming game.

The game will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox series X|S, Xbox PC with Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Steam on February 18, 2027. The game is available for pre-order now.

The original Persona 4 launched for PlayStation 2 in 2008. The game received a port forPlayStation Vita in 2011 under the title Persona 4 Golden . The franchise inspired several spin-off games, including Persona 4 Arena and its sequel Persona 4 Arena Ultimax , and Persona 4: Dancing All Night .

Persona 3 Reload , the remake of Atlus ' Persona 3 RPG, launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam in February 2024. The game was also available for Xbox Game Pass at launch. The game launched for Nintendo Switch 2 in October.

Persona 5 shipped for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 in Japan in September 2016. The game shipped in North America in April 2017 after a delay. The game features animation sequences from Production I.G

The Persona 5 Royal ( Persona 5 The Royale in Japan) role-playing game launched for PS4 in Japan in October 2019. The game launched in the Americas and Europe in March 2020. The game got a Nintendo Switch release in October 2022.

Source: Email correspondence