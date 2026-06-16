Samurai Deeper Kyo's Akimine Kamijyō Launches New KILLER+SITTER Manga

KILLER+SITTER debuts on June 24

Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine announced on Wednesday that Akimine Kamijyō will launch a new series titled KILLER+SITTER in this year's 30th issue on June 24.

Image via Shonen Magazine © KODANSHA Ltd., Akimine Kamijyō

The magazine teases the series as a "new era family drama" involving the strongest ex-soldier.

Kamijyō launched a four-chapter spinoff manga of Midori Yūma 's The Ayakashi Hunter's Tainted Bride ( Kizumono no Hanayome ) novels titled S umekuni no Sōheki Kizumono no Hanayome Gaiden (The Imperial Nation's Peerless Pair The Ayakashi Hunter's Tainted Bride Side Story) in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine on January 26.

Kamijyō ended the Code:Breaker manga in July 2013. Del Rey Manga published two volumes of the manga in North America in 2012 (before Kodansha USA took over Del Rey 's manga titles). An anime adaptation of the manga aired in 2012, and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and later released the series on home video.

Tokyopop published the first part of the Samurai Deeper Kyo manga in North America, and Del Rey published the final volumes. Samurai Deeper Kyo also inspired a television anime that Media Blasters released in North America.

Kamijyō launched the five-volume Tansansuibu manga in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in 2014, and ended the series in January 2016.

Kamijyō ended the KATANA Beast ( Jūshin no Katana ) manga in September 2024. The manga launched simultaneously in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in Japan and on Kodansha 's K MANGA service in the United States in November 2023.

Source: Shonen Magazine