Yuruyuru Zukan Children's Books Get TV Anime in October

"Gentle" books tell facts, trivia about animals with "cute" art, 4-panel manga

Publisher Gakken announced on Wednesday that its Yuruyuru Zukan (Gentle Picture Book) children's book series will have a television anime that will premiere within the Sunday program Animori! on TV Tokyo and 5 affiliated channels in October. The announcement noted that the anime will be in a "short format."

Image via Yuruyuru Zukan anime's website ©Gakken /ゆるゆる図鑑製作委員会

The book series launched in June 2017 as books "that anyone can enjoy with cute art and four-panel manga for even scary stuff." It shares facts and trivia about various types of animals, including extinct ones such as dinosaurs, or supernatural or urban legend creatures such as Big Foot.