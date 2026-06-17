Actress Daveigh Chase Dies at 35

© Daveigh Chase

TMZ reported on Wednesday that actressdied on Tuesday, according to her boyfriend Roy Hernandez. The website stated that Chase had died due to meningitis and a blood infection, which caused septic issues. She was 35.

Chase voiced Chihiro in Studio Ghibli 's Spirited Away anime film in 2001 and Lilo in Disney's Lilo and Stitch film in 2002. She continued to voice Lilo in various films, television series, and games. She played Samara Morgan in the American live-action film The Ring .

Her other roles include Rhonda Volmer in Big Love , Joyce in Fillmore! , and Samantha Darko in Donnie Darko .



Sources: TMZ, Deadline (Greg Evans)