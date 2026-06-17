News
Babies of Bread Stop-Motion TV Anime's New Video Announces Cast
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the stop-motion television anime based on Japanese company CHOCOLATE Inc.'s CG anime film short "Babies of Bread" ("Pan no Aka-chan") debuted the second promotional video for the anime on Thursday. The video announces the cast for the anime..
The cast, which is composed mostly of comedians, includes:
- Ruka Yura as Agnes
- Riko Takayama as Billy
- Nagiko Tsuji as Chomolungma
- Santena as Deden
- Chika Tanabe as Doughnut Baby
- Takuya Koyama as French Bread Baby
- Takayuki Yamada as Croissant Baby
- Shiori Doi as Ho Croissant
- Maki Takahashi as Turtle Bread Baby
- Yūsuke Iwasaki as Crow
- KOPERU as Ant
The series will premiere on July 4, and will air during the Doyō wa Nanisuru!? show on Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. JST on KTV, Fuji TV, and affiliated channels.
Haruka Ichikawa returns to direct, write the scripts, and plan the series at CHOCOLATE Inc. with dwarf studios. Riki Fuhrmann is designing the characters, and Takao Ogi returns to compose the music for the series.
Additional staff members include:
- Producers: Miyu Kobashi, Chiaki Satō, Shōko Kawakami
- Photography and lighting: Yūsuke Miyazaki
- Puppet production: Shūhei Harada, Kōichi Furuya
- Animators: Rikuto Konagaya, Gen Kobayashi, Hayato Noguchi, Emika Nema
- Art: Nanae Takiguchi
- Editing: Yūto Suda, Ryū Ogata
The original CG film short is set in a bakery in the middle of the city, and centers on "baby bread" characters, including Cream Bun, Baguette, Donut, and Croissant as they attempt to thwart a burglar.
The short premiered on YouTube in December 2024.
Sources: Babies of Bread series' website, Comic Natalie