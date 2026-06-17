Babies of Bread Stop-Motion TV Anime's New Video Announces Cast

The official website for the stop-motion television anime based on Japanese company CHOCOLATE Inc. 's CG anime film short " Babies of Bread " (" Pan no Aka-chan ") debuted the second promotional video for the anime on Thursday. The video announces the cast for the anime..

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

The cast, which is composed mostly of comedians, includes:

The series will premiere on July 4, and will air during the Doyō wa Nanisuru!? show on Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. JST on KTV, Fuji TV , and affiliated channels.

Haruka Ichikawa returns to direct, write the scripts, and plan the series at CHOCOLATE Inc. with dwarf studios . Riki Fuhrmann is designing the characters, and Takao Ogi returns to compose the music for the series.

Additional staff members include:

The original CG film short is set in a bakery in the middle of the city, and centers on "baby bread" characters, including Cream Bun, Baguette, Donut, and Croissant as they attempt to thwart a burglar.

The short premiered on YouTube in December 2024.