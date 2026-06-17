Chainsmoker Cat Anime Casts Rina Honnizumi

Honnizumi plays title character's little sister Imoko

The official website for the television anime of Nyan Nyan Factory 's Chainsmoker Cat ( Yanineko ) manga announced on Thursday that Rina Honnizumi is joining the cast as Imoko, Yani Neko's little sister who is a model high school student.

Image via Chainsmoker Cat anime's website ©にゃんにゃんファクトリー・講談社／ヤニねこ製作委員会

Image via Chainsmoker Cat anime's website ©にゃんにゃんファクトリー・講談社／ヤニねこ製作委員会

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes this comedy set in a world where humans, catgirls, and similar species co-exist:

Yani is a catgirl with a seriously bad smoking habit. She smokes so much that her apartment smells like ash and is littered with cigarette butts—and plenty of other trash! Every time she tries to quit, she becomes weak to the cravings and gives in almost instantly. Will she ever get her life together, or is she doomed to live as a chainsmoking slob forever?

The anime stars:

Studio Lemon 's Taku Kimura ( Kairyū to Yūbinya-san , Star Wars: Visions ' "Tattooine Rhapsody") is directing the anime at Bibury Animation Studio , and Takashi Aoshima ( Himouto! Umaruchan , The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You ) is writing the scripts. Riki Matsuura is designing the characters, and Keiichi Suzuki ( Saint Young Men , Tokyo Godfathers ) is composing the music. Rock band Wasureranneyo will perform the anime's opening theme song "Nanmonee," while Necry Talkie will perform the anime's ending theme song "Kemuri to Blue" (Smoke and Blue). Other staff members include:

Color Key Artist: Yuiha Ōta

Compositing Director of Photography: Hisashi Yonezawa

Sound Director: Takatoshi Hamano

Sound Production: Magic Capsule

The anime will premiere on July 2 at 24:30 (effectively, July 3 at 12:30 a.m.) on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels. The anime will start airing on AT-X on July 25.

Nyan Nyan Factory has been serializing the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine , and Kodansha published the 12th compiled book volume on May 20. Seven Seas will publish the third volume in English on June 16.